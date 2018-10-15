Bolt called out for drug testing by FFA

Usain Bolt revealed that he has been ordered to go undergo a drug test following tryouts with the Central Coast Mariners.

The retired sprint King has been involved with the Australian club ahead of the A-League season with the hopes of making a start in professional football.

Bolt has created quite a buzz and enjoyed some success, with over 10 000 fans flocking to see him come off the bench in the Mariners first friendly, then he made the headlines again after scoring two goals on Friday.

Now, in an Instagram story posted on Monday, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist revealed that Football Federation Australia has ordered him to undergo a drug test.

“So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” said Bolt.

“How am I going to get a drug test today? I’m not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously.

“So I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then.”

The regular A-League season starts October 19 but it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old Bolt will make the final Mariners final squad.