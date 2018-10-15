Safuwan Baharudin stoked to be back at centre-back for Singapore

After “wasting so many years in different roles”, Pahang FA star Safuwan Baharudin is thrilled to be back at central defence for Singapore.

One of the first thing Fandi Ahmad did when he assumed the head coach role for Singapore was to address the elephant in the room for the last few years, selecting the best possible combination he has at central defence.

Bernd Stange and V. Sundramoorthy’s insistence on using Safuwan as an attacking midfielder backfired as the team had to change their tactics and go for the long ball to maximise the Pahang man’s strengths.

That move never quite worked out as the Lions shockingly bowed out of the 2014 and 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup, failing to add to their four championship titles.

With the 2018 edition coming up next month, Fandi, who was appointed to replace Sundram in May, has gone about fixing the main issues quickly.

One such move was to send team manager Eric Ong and player mentor Noh Alam Shah to Kuantan, for a chat with Safuwan about reprising the role that won him adulation as one of Southeast Asia’s best centre-back.

That chat proved fruitful as Safuwan partnered Baihakki Khaizan and Irfan Fandi against Mauritius, Fiji and Mongolia to great effect.

Singapore only conceded one goal in those three matches, and Safuwan reckons the move back to central defence has been a long time coming.

“I can’t recall when was the last time I played centre-back, especially for the national team. It is not easy to readjust because I have been playing a midfield position at Pahang,” Safuwan told FOX Sports Asia.

“The defensive midfield role is quite similar as centre-back but for a full-on centre-back role, you have to be sure of your positioning and it was a bit off and rusty for me but I’ve adapted quickly in the first two games against Mauritius and Fiji.

“First game against Mauritius, I had a good partnership with Irfan and then the second half, I partnered Baihakki, and it was especially good.

“After few years of disappointment where we didn’t get the results in big tournaments, I think change was needed prior to this Suzuki Cup,” Safuwan told FOX Sports Asia.

“With limited time left, we knew big changes had to be made and the key change was to change the backline.

“We wasted two editions of Suzuki Cup where we were completely destroyed in the defensive department. I think we failed to keep up with Philippines and Thailand and even Indonesia. This is very important for us to get back on track together.”

Having starred as an attacker for PDRM FA in the Malaysian Premier League – 14 goals in 35 appearances – in 2016 and 2017, Safuwan admitted that he wasn’t totally comfortable with the role and at one point, even wondered if the positional change may have jeopardised his chances of another overseas club wanting his services.

Thankfully for Safuwan, Dollah Salleh valued his defensive qualities and signed him on a long-term contract with Pahang, where he plays in a defensive midfield role.

He added: “I think I have wasted many years playing in so many different roles under previous coaches and I have never felt more comfortable than this year when I moved back into a more defensive role for club and country.

“In 2016 and 2017, I wasn’t at my best at club level and I thought my future playing overseas may have been over and I wasn’t good enough to venture out again but Pahang gave me the chance to prove that I am still one of the best (defenders) in the region.”

Despite only turning 28 next week (September 22), Safuwan already has one Suzuki Cup winner’s medal from the 2012 edition and wants to add a second title to his resume.

While his desire for silverware is the main driving force, the former LionsXII star is also keen to “pay back” to the national team supporters, after enduring six barren years on the regional stage.

“We have more or less the same group as 2016 and it will be difficult if we don’t win our opening game (against Indonesia). Like in 2016, we started well with a draw over Philippines and were on our way to a draw against Thailand, only for them to score right at the end,” he remarked.

“To be frank, we are not one of the best technically but in terms of tactical discipline and keeping our shape, we are definitely up there. Hopefully for this Suzuki Cup, we can add a bit more attacking football to get goals because we can’t keep relying on set-pieces.

“We exited the last two editions early and fans are calling for improvements and that is only fair from them. It is time to step up because that’s what the fans deserve and that’s what we all want as a team.”

Singapore take on Cambodia on Tuesday before departing for a two-week training camp in Osaka, Japan. The final Singapore 23-man squad will then be announced when the team return to Singapore, just before their opening game against Indonesia on November 9.

Singapore’s AFF Suzuki Cup Group B fixtures

November 9 – Singapore vs Indonesia

November 13 – Philippines vs Singapore

November 21 – Singapore vs Timor-Leste

November 25 – Thailand vs Singapore