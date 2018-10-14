A lot of football stars enjoy the limelight when they play for Premier League clubs. But quite often, fans tend to forget them a few years after they’ve left England to play elsewhere. FOX Sports Asia picks five former Premier League players you won’t believe are still playing.

#5 Rafael van der Vaart (Esbjerg fB)

Rafael van der Vaart was the first-ever recipient of the Golden Boy Award, given to the best U21 player in Europe. After coming through the famed academy of Ajax, the Dutchman played for Hamburg and Real Madrid, before moving to the Premier League to play for Spurs.

Van der Vaart was with Spurs for only two seasons but in those two seasons, he was part of a deadly attack comprising of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric. He scored 28 times in his time at Spurs before returning to Hamburg.

The Dutchman couldn’t hit peak form after he returned to Hamburg and was released at the end of his three-year contract. In 2015, he joined Real Betis but after only one season in which he played just nine times, he moved to Danish club Midtjylland.

Now 35, Van der Vaart is playing for another Danish club, Esbjerg, which earned promotion to the top tier at the end of the 2017/18 season.

#4 John O’Shea (Reading)

John O’Shea, a product of the Manchester United academy, played 393 games for the club, winning 14 trophies during that time.

In 2011, O’Shea ended his stint with the Red Devils to join Premier League minnows, Sunderland. The Irishman was at Sunderland for seven season playing under several managers and was part of the Black Cats team that faced back to back relegations from the Premier League to League One.

Ahead of the 2018/19 season, the 37-year-old returned to the EFL Championship to play for Reading and received a red card in his only league game for his new club so far.

#3 Andrey Arshavin (FC Kairat)

Andrey Arshavin is best remembered for scoring four goals in a game against Liverpool at Anfield while playing for Arsenal in 2009. The Russian was signed from Zenit and after four and a half seasons with the Gunners during which time he played 144 games and scored 31 goals, he returned to his former club.

Arshavin stayed with Zenit till the end of the 2014/15 season before joining fellow Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar on a one-year deal. However, his contract was terminated in February 2016 and he joined Kazakhstan Premier League side Kairat.

The 37-year-old still plays for Kairat and won the Kazakhstan Cup and Super Cup with them in 2017.

#2 Ashley Cole (LA Galaxy)

Ashley Cole is arguably the greatest left-back to have played in the Premier League. The former England international started his professional career with Arsenal and was part of their famed Invincibles side of 2003/04.

He joined Chelsea in 2006 and was with the Blues for eight seasons, winning nine trophies in the same period. Cole then left on a free transfer to join AS Roma.

At Roma, it became evident that Cole’s body was no longer up to the demands of European football and after a year and a half into his contract with Roma, he terminated it and signed for MLS side LA Galaxy.

The 37-year-old has been with LA Galaxy since and has played 92 games for them in three seasons.

#1 Didier Drogba (Phoenix Rising)

Didier Drogba is 40-years-old and he is still playing professionally. Drogba is best known for his Premier League stint with Chelsea during which he scored 164 goals and won 14 trophies.

The Ivorian who had a knack for scoring goals in cup finals left Chelsea in 2012 before rejoining them for a season in 2014/15. After his second stint, Drogba moved to MLS to play for Montreal Impact and left the club after two years.

He had offers on the table from several clubs after leaving Montreal Impact but he signed for Phoenix Rising playing in the second tier of the US football. Drogba also became an owner of the club and thus made history by becoming the first ever player-owner in football.