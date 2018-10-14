Liverpool has a history of failed transfers in recent years. In fact, the Reds failed with their first attempts to sign both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Even with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, there are transfers Liverpool couldn’t see through and here are the five most famous ones.

#5 ALEX TEIXEIRA

The winter transfer window of 2016 was the first opportunity for Liverpool to sign new players after Jurgen Klopp took over. Naturally, the Reds were linked with numerous stars but the only one they attempted to sign was Alex Teixeira of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Teixeira scored 26 goals in as many games for the Ukrainian giants in half a season and was considered a viable option for Liverpool. The Brazilian was valued at around €50m by Shakhtar but the highest bid Liverpool reportedly made was €32m.

The player had his heart set on moving to Anfield and added fuel to the fire with his interview late in January 2016.

“The team received one offer from Liverpool, it was rejected, I don’t know why. There’s only been one offer and Shakhtar rejected it. I know my agent is still attempting everything possible to help get me to Liverpool.”

Liverpool were clearly put off by Shakhtar’s huge asking price and Klopp’s comments on the transfer indicated the same, “It’s not that we haven’t got money or anything, but you have to work respectfully and responsibly. That’s what we do.”

Once the European winter transfer window closed, Teixeira moved to Chinese Super League Club Jiangsu Suning for €50 million.

#4 PIOTR ZIELINSKI

Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski is becoming a household name in football now and has been linked with a host of top European clubs in recent months including Juventus, Arsenal and of course, Liverpool.

Klopp first met with Zielinski in January 2016 according to the player but the Reds only made a move for him ahead of the 2016/17 season.

“My head was a mess. Liverpool finally got a plane and I met with Jurgen Klopp. He said he wanted me in his team. I saw a different world and after returning my head was an even bigger mess.”

Negotiating with Udinese owner, Giampaolo Pozzo, proved to be difficult for Liverpool and they drove the price up after interest in the player was all over the media The player himself was pictured wearing a Liverpool shirt on Polish television.

The Reds launched an initial offer of £10m but it was immediately rejected and they were informed that Napoli was close to agreeing on a deal. Liverpool felt that the money Udinese wanted for Zielinski was better used if they invested it on a more experienced player who had a grasp of the Premier League and thus they signed Georginio Wijnaldum from Newcastle United for £25m.

Zielinski moved to Napoli two weeks later for £14m.

#3 MARIO GOTZE

Mario Gotze rose to fame while playing for Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund. However, the German midfielder fell down the pecking order at Bayern Munich under Pep Guardiola and was allowed to leave the club ahead of the 2016/17 season.

Once Gotze became available, rumours of a reunion with Klopp at Liverpool surfaced. However, Gotze was unsure of a move to the Premier League and stalled on committing to the Reds.

There are two versions to why the move broke down. According to sources close to Liverpool, Klopp pulled the plug on a deal for Gotze as he only wanted players who are 100% committed to the cause. This was a result of Gotze stating that he wanted to keep his options open after Euro 2016.

The second version of the story suggests that Gotze rejected the chance to join Liverpool as he felt a return to Borussia Dortmund was best suited for him. Gotze indeed returned to Dortmund but he has found opportunities hard to come by and has once again been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

#2. OUSMANE DEMBELE

When Klopp took over as the Liverpool manager, he inherited a squad with a lot of talented players but one which lacked pace in attack. He has addressed this issue by signing Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri one by one in the three summers since he took over.

However, the first winger Klopp wanted to sign at Liverpool was Ousmane Dembele. It is because Liverpool failed to sign Dembele that they made a move for Mane.

Dembele was seeking a move away from Rennes ahead of the 2016/17 season and according to the player, he met with Klopp before signing for Borussia Dortmund, “I saw Klopp in Paris but I told him I’d made up my mind to sign for BVB.” he told FourFourTwo. Dembele has since moved from Dortmund to Barcelona.

The Frenchman was again linked with a move away from his current club this summer and if he becomes available in the near future, then Liverpool will do everything in their power to sign the player of whom Klopp is a huge admirer.

#1. NABIL FEKIR

The transfer for Nabil Fekir is the single most talked about deal Liverpool attempted under Jurgen Klopp and failed to pull through. Fekir was linked with a move to Merseyside even before the end of the 2017/18 season with several of the Reds talking up a potential transfer.

Early in June 2018, before the FIFA World Cup started, Liverpool attempted to complete a deal for the Frenchman and the Reds flew out an entourage to France where Fekir was training with the national team. Various sources from France and England claimed that a deal was imminent and Fekir’s interview and photoshoot with the club were done even before the medical took place due to time constraint.

When it looked like it was only a matter of time before Fekir was announced as a Liverpool player, Lyon released a statement signalling the end of negotiations.

“Olympique Lyonnais informs that negotiations with Liverpool and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the Lyon captain have not been successful and Lyon have decided to bring an end to these negotiations.”

According to various reports, Fekir’s deal collapsed because Liverpool found issues during his medical that could have repercussions in the future and there are also reports that Lyon withdrew from negotiations after Liverpool attempted to renegotiate the terms of the transfer in the 11th hour.