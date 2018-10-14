German players struggling with confidence

Joachim Low says his German side struggled to recover from going a goal down in their 3-0 UEFA Nations League loss to the Netherlands on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk was the man who put the home side ahead at the Johan Cruyff Arena on 30 minutes.

There were then two late goals as Memphis Depay (86′) and Georginio Wijnaldum (90’+3) both netted.

The Mannschaft, who are undergoing something of a transformation following their poor World Cup in Russia, came into this match on the back of a 0-0 draw with World Champions France and a 2-1 defeat of Peru.

Despite creating numerous opportunities, Germany were unable to find the target, with Low telling reporters after the game: “It’s not only about converting the chances.

“We played OK until we conceded and did not use our chances. After conceding, you could see that recent results have led to a lack of confidence.”

He added: “Why are we not scoring? That’s difficult to answer, we have clear chances. Had we lost 1-0, it would have been acceptable but breaking apart like this in the last 10 minutes is not good.”

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman was delighted with the win though, saying it will boost his side. The Dutch didn’t qualify for the Russia World Cup.

He said: “This gives us a lot of confidence for the future, we can be really proud, there has been incredible fight and we have shown that we can play great football.

“I really see a great future for Dutch football. Everyone needed this, the players, the staff and the whole of the Netherlands.”