10 unanswered questions ahead of the AFF Suzuki Cup

It’s now less than a month until the AFF Suzuki Cup gets underway and whilst some nations have been quietly impressive, others have been struck by some key injury blows, poor lead-up form and sudden coaching changes.

Here’s a look at some of the major, unanswered, questions facing the ten finalists as the countdown to kickoff in the region’s showpiece tournament approaches.

VIETNAM – How to cover the loss of Vu Van Thanh?

Having lost the 22-year-old to an injury that could sideline him all the way through the Asian Cup, Vietnam have lost a key cog in their side.

A genuinely versatile player who’s lined up on both sides of the pitch as a fullback and winger and also capable of playing inside, the absence of the dynamic star is a major blow to the one of the tournament favourites as he heads to Korea for surgery and rehabilitation.

MALAYSIA – Can Tan Cheng Hoe replicate his attack-minded style from Kedah?

In the midst of a period of unprecedented domestic dominance by JDT, some outside of Malaysia may have lost sight of just how eye-catching Kedah were under Tan Cheng Hoe and the Harimau Malaya boss has promised to bring that approach through with the national team – if he can they should be a real force to be reckoned with at the Suzuki Cup.

MYANMAR – How will two home venues impact the Asian Lions?

The only nation amongst the finalists (outside of nomadic Timor) to nominate two different cities – Yangon & Mandalay – for their home matches means even more travel for the 2016 semifinalists and how they overcome constantly changing base and match locations could be a crucial question in determining how far they’ll go this time around.

CAMBODIA – Just who will be coaching the Angkor Warriors?

A highly unusual situation with the nominal coach playing in a domestic league some 7,000 kilometres away, it’s likely that Keisuke Honda will only be present during the official FIFA dates from November 12-20.

That means that there will need to be another coach on the sidelines for Cambodia’s opening and closing group stage matches and that’s naturally bound to have a major impact.

LAOS – Does Sundram have enough time?

Having only taken the reigns barely three weeks out from Laos’ opening match against Vietnam, former Singapore boss V.Sundramoorthy is racing the clock to get accustomed to his new side – one that’s likely to lean heavily on youth making the challenge an even sterner one for the Group A outsiders.

THAILAND – How big a blow is the absence of key overseas quartet?

Any nation that loses both the reigning MVP and Golden Boot winner from the previous edition is going to be at a disadvantage and with Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda being joined by Teerathon Bunmathan & keeper Kawin Thamsatchanan in not being selected for the tournament the defending champion will face a stern challenge to retain their regional crown.

INDONESIA – Will fan concerns be an issue?

With the Suzuki Cup returning to the GBK for the first time since 2010 and in the wake of a string of recent supporter deaths in the domestic leagues that have drawn global condemnation, Indonesian fans will need to ensure that they are on their best behaviour or else they run the risk of some serious sanctions being imposed.

PHILIPPINES – What role will Neil Etheridge play?

Given that the tournament is not contained entirely within the FIFA window, the Azkals may be without their star keeper for the duration of the event although there are suggestions that he may feature in a couple of the group stage matches that are within that window and that would be a huge boost for the ambitious Philippines side.

SINGAPORE – What impact will playing minnows in the lead-up have?

As the Philippines were in the Middle East tussling with Asian Cup outfit Oman, Myanmar hosting Bolivia and Thailand squaring off with a Trinidad & Tobago side that brushed aside the UAE last week, Singapore surprisingly opted for a trio of minnows as their final tests before the regional showpiece.

Even having fallen from Southeast Asian heavyweights to outsiders in less than a decade, surely the Lions could have done better than play global minnows Mauritius, Fiji and Mongolia in their crucial preparation phase and that unusual build-up is sure to see the nation tested when they face Indonesia & the Philippines in their opening two matches.

TIMOR-LESTE – With no home matches how will the outsiders fare?

Once again lighting issues in Dili have forced Timor-Leste to forfeit home advantage as they did in the qualifiers but as they showed in brushing aside Brunei they are still just as capable in their string of adopted ‘homes.’

With Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur the ‘home’ venues for the Timorese they may struggle though certainly in the first of those in what now becomes a defacto home fixture for Thailand.