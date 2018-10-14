6 most infamous sex scandals in football history

Sex scandals and footballers, unfortunately, have never been too far apart. Athletes, who reach the heights of world football, go on to earn a huge amount of money and fame at a very young age. But the same athletes, who serve as idols for millions of youngsters around the world, end up being the worst role models there ever can be at times more than one!

Fans are often left wondering what these footballers were even thinking before getting involved in such Scandals. In England, there is a saying: ‘First, you get the money and the fame and then, you get the women’.

But what comes then? Then, you make a bad judgement call and cause a scandal. Here, we list six most infamous sex scandals involving football stars.

1. ADAM JOHNSON

The most serious and grave incident in this list is one that took place in 2016 when former England footballer Adam Johnson was jailed for six years for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl in a “calculated, considered and carefully orchestrated” abuse of his celebrity status.

Johnson, who has been stripped of his 12 England caps since admitted to kissing and grooming the fan on the first day of his trial. He was later found guilty of a more serious child sexual assault.

At the start of his trial in February 2016, Johnson was earning £60,000 a week playing for Sunderland. A few weeks later, he was finally sacked by the club when he pleaded guilty.

2. CRISTIANO RONALDO

The latest scandal to have rocked the football world features one of it’s greatest superstars — Cristiano Ronaldo. The controversy erupted when Kathryn Mayorga, a 34-year-old teacher, revealed to German news outlet Der Spiegel that the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star forced her to have sex with him at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Mayorga said that she had later reached an out-of-court settlement with the Juventus star in which she agreed to remain silent.

The woman said recently that she had chosen to go public in the wake of the #MeToo revelations and will now face the possibility of having to pay back $375,000 allegedly given to her eight years ago by Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer has denied all the accusations and claimed that sex between the two was consensual. However, the police have reopened an investigation into the incident.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo has been accused of rape and it looks like this won’t be the last we hear of the footballer’s alleged misconducts.

3. RYAN GIGGS

In 2011, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was at the receiving end of accusations of adultery. Initially, there was an embargo on the press as they were banned by the British High Court from publishing Giggs’ name with respect to an alleged affair with model Imogen Thomas. However, later on, the anonymity was blown as a member of the parliament mentioned that it was indeed Welsh star who had sought the injunction.

The alleged affair, in itself, was damaging enough but the poorly attempted cover-up further spiced up the tale. Moreover, soon the situation was escalated by fresh allegations. This time, Giggs was accused of having an 8-year-long affair with Natasha, his brother’s wife. It was also reported that Giggs had to pay Natasha to have an abortion.

4. JOHN TERRY

Back in 2009, Chelsea legend John Terry got involved in a huge scandal, that would go on to scar his relationship with teammate Wayne Bridge. Terry allegedly had a four-month affair with Vanessa Perroncel, Bridge’s ex-girlfriend. Now, one must not forget that he had been married since 2007 and the affair began soon after Bridge had parted ways with Vanessa.

A year later, Terry tried to put water under the bridge (pun intended) and pressed the British High Court for a super-injunction to block all mentions of the episode in the press. However, the injunction was lifted after a while, which prompted the British press to write about it in great detail.

Vanessa, on her part though, has always maintained that the affair had never happened. Bridge, however, went on to retire from International football and his friendship with Terry was never the same.

5. WAYNE ROONEY

From a very young age, former England captain Wayne Rooney has had his brush with sex scandals.

In fact, even before he made a name for himself and joined Manchester United, Rooney admitted to frequenting massage parlours. On top of that, a 48-year-old woman who had a grandchild was one of his favourite companions at the parlour. The English press had seized upon the story and it even came to the fore that he paid as much as £45 for his visits.

During his later years, of course, Rooney was again caught in the middle of a big scandal. This time, he was alleged of a sexual encounter involving two women. Now, bear in mind, by then he had married his childhood sweetheart Coleen with him he had a child on the way.

Reportedly, Rooney had paid $1,500 for the encounter while there were also allegations of meeting one of the sex workers on more than one occasion over a two month period.

6. RONALDO