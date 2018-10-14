Kane says form hasn’t dipped

England captain Harry Kane has denied his form has suffered since the World Cup but admits he would like to score more often for his country after equalling his worst run without a goal at international level.

Kane failed to find the net on Friday in a goalless draw with Croatia and has now gone six games without a goal for England.

The 25-year-old took only a short break after this summer’s World Cup before returning to Tottenham for the start the new season, but says suggestions he is suffering from fatigue are unfounded.

“I don’t think my game has dipped,” he said. “It’s been tough after the World Cup not getting much rest, but I think I dealt with it well. I’ve stayed fit and stayed healthy.

“That was my main priority at the start of the season. Now it’s building on that and pushing forward over the winter.

“I set a standard for myself and I want to reach that standard every game I play. Sometimes you fall below it for one reason or another.

“It’s about learning and improving and that is what I will do for the rest of my career.

“I just stay focused on my job and what I need to do. In the Premier League, I’m second top goalscorer. I’d like to have scored more for England recently.”

England play Spain on Monday and Kane is expecting a tough match.

“You look at the way they have played over the last 10 years or so, they have set that standard,” he said.

“We’re not quite there yet in that aspect, in the way they keep the ball. We’ve got different qualities.

“We’ve got great pace in the team, great one-against-one ability, and that’s what we’ve got to try to exploit when we play them.

“It will be a tough game, but these are the experiences you want to be in. We’ve got a good squad with young, hungry players who are ready to come in and make a difference.”