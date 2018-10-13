Singapore announce 24-man squad for Cambodia game in Phnom Penh

The Football Association of Singapore have announced a 24-man squad that will travel to Phnom Penh to take on Cambodia in an international friendly on Tuesday.

This will be the final game before the Lions depart for Osaka, Japan on a two-week training camp as preparations for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup intensify.

On the flight to Cambodia will be most of the players who featured in the 2-0 win over Mongolia on Friday night at the Bishan Stadium.

Fandi Ahmad’s charges remain unbeaten after goals from Hariss Harun and Gabriel Quak secured a second win in the lion tamer’s three-game tenure.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim midfielder will not be in Phnom Penh due to Malaysia Cup commitments while Balestier Khalsa’s Fadli Kamis and Home United wing-back Faritz Hameed are also not on the list.

Singapore 24-man squad for Cambodia

Goalkeepers: Izwan Mahbud, Hassan Sunny, Zaiful Nizam

Defenders: Baihakki Khaizan, Ho Wai Loon, Irfan Fandi, Madhu Mohana, Nazrul Nazari, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulfahmi Arifin, Zulqarnaen Suzliman

Midfielders: Adam Swandi, Huzaifah Aziz, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan, Jacob Mahler, Gabriel Quak, Yasir Hanapi

Forwards: Faris Ramli, Ikhsan Fandi, Khairul Nizam, Khairul Amri, Shahril Ishak, Iqbal Hussain