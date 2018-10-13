Thierry Henry named new AS Monaco head coach

AS Monaco fans will have a pleasant memory of Thierry Henry’s time with the principality club. The Frenchman signed his first-ever professional contract with Monaco and played for them for five years (1994-99). He now returns to Stade Louis II as the head coach, taking over from Leonardo Jardim.

Monaco have looked towards their former star striker as the man to lead them through these difficult times. The 2016/17 French Ligue 1 champions have started the season miserably and currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

Earlier this week, the Monaco hierarchy decided to end their ties with Leonardo Jardim, citing the current state of the club. Under Jardim, Monaco were winless in ten games across all competitions this season.

Replacing the Portuguese at the helm is former Monaco, Arsenal, and Barcelona star, Thierry Henry. The Frenchman, who served as the assistant coach of Belgium national team for the last two years, will now take on his first head coach position. Joining him in the backroom are Joao Carlos Valado Tralhao, U23 coach of Benfica and Patrick Kwame Ampadu, Arsenal academy coach and father of Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu.

Vadim Vasilyev, Monaco’s Vice President and CEO had this to say regarding Henry’s appointment, “His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colours make his nomination a reality.”



Henry has had offers from other clubs during the last few months but has finally decided to take up the vacant position in Monaco. The Frenchman has a difficult task at hand, however, as he looks to guide a young Monaco squad back to safety.