Salah scores for Egypt, then limps off

Liverpool star Mo Salah is to undergo medical scans after limping off the pitch while on international duty with Egypt.

Salah scored a spectacular goal direct from a corner in the Pharaohs’ 4-1 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier win over Swaziland but gave Reds boss Jurgen Klopp a headache when he went down with what appeared to be a leg injury in the 88th minute of Friday’s match.

Salah was unable to shake off the problem after receiving treatment and left the pitch soon after, in injury time.

The Pharaohs’ assistant coach Hany Ramzy told Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram he thought “it is only a muscle strain but he will undergo medical scans.”

Salah’s goal was his first since a tap-in against Southampton on September 22.

He is expected to miss Egypt’s away game in Swaziland on Tuesday.

Liverpool’s next game is away to Huddersfield in the Premier League next Saturday.