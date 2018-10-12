5 worst finishers in the Premier League so far this season

The crazy season is underway yet again. Twenty English teams fighting each other to put the ball in the net every single week. But while some players have gone big in front of the goal, some have gone missing. And so, we at Fox Sports Asia take a look at the five worst finishers of the Premier League season so far with a focus on goals, shots, shots on target, accuracy, and big chances missed.

#5 Andre Gray (Watford)

Javi Gracia’s Watford were the early season surprise package this time around. The Hornets won their first four matches, joining Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table. However, since then, Watford have fallen to ninth in the table and are without a win in four matches.

Many of Watford’s goals this season have come via the midfield. However, their strikers have gone missing in front of the goal on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, Andre Gray is the one forward who has come out with worse stats.

Gray has found the net on three occasions in eight matches. However, he has also missed four ‘big chances’, which have proven to be fatal for the Hornets. The former Burnley forward has also hit the target with eight of his fourteen shots, meaning that it is his finishing that is dragging him behind.

#4 Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolves are quickly becoming a Premier League force to be reckoned with. The newly-promoted side was expected to do well in the league, on the back of heavy investment but have so far exceeded expectations.

Leading the line this season for Wolves is Mexican striker Raul Jimenez. The striker was brought in from Benfica on-loan for the season and has settled in quickly. His link-up play especially has been a joy to watch and has already provided three assists.

While Jimenez has impressed with his back to the goal, he has so far failed to deliver while facing the goalkeeper. The Mexican has in fact missed seven ‘big chances’ which one would otherwise expect him to score. He has scored twice in eight appearances but has only hit the target with eleven of his twenty-four shots so far this season.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

How the mighty have fallen. At least, for now.

Mohamed Salah’s Premier League career has been filled with highs and lows. From being an outcast at Chelsea to a world-beater at Liverpool, the Egyptian forward has come a long way. He even enjoyed a record-breaking season last year, scoring forty-four goals and providing sixteen assists across all competitions.

However, things haven’t been the same for the Egyptian star this time around. Although he has so far scored three goals in eight appearances in the league, his finishing has been questionable. Adding credibility to the fact is that Salah has missed six ‘big chances’ this season. He has also taken a staggering thirty-two shots at goal, finding the target just thirteen times!

#2 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)

New season but same old problems for Christian Benteke. Gone are his Aston Villa days, when the Belgian frontman was considered as one of the most dangerous in the league. In fact, it has mostly gone wrong for the forward ever since his big-money move to Liverpool. Benteke moved to Merseyside in 2015 but was let go after just one season with the club. He then joined London-based Crystal Palace, with whom he has witnessed both the extremes.

The Belgian’s stats for the current season are abysmal. He has played in just four games so far this season and is yet to open his goalscoring account. Moreover, Benteke’s shooting accuracy stands at 38% and is currently one of the worst in the league. What makes matters even worse is that he has missed four ‘big chances’ during these four games.

#1 Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

One of the stars of Manchester City’s title-winning season, Gabriel Jesus has struggled for game-time this time around. The reason for that simply is Sergio Aguero’s form. While Aguero is currently enjoying a hot streak, Gabriel Jesus is suffering from one of his worst.

The young Brazilian striker joined Guardiola’s Manchester City revolution in January 2017. He has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best young strikers in the world. Jesus’s mobility in the final third, as well as, finishing made him an invaluable member of City’s 2017/18 title-winning team.

However, the season so far has been one to forget for Jesus. The 21-year-old forward has appeared seven times in the league, scoring just once. What’s shocking is the fact that the Brazilian has an almost 70% accuracy, with nine of his thirteen shots hitting the target this season, without finding the net. Jesus has even missed 7 ‘big chances’, further validating the fact that he has, indeed been the worst finisher this season.