Usain Bolt scores his first-ever professional goals for Central Coast Mariners

Much has been made of Usain Bolt’s decision to try his luck in football. The World’s fastest man has trained with Borussia Dortmund and Central Coast Mariners in recent months for the same. He has now gone on and scored his first-ever professional goal in football, netting for Central Coast Mariners against MacArthur South West United.

Usain Bolt earned a lot of critics after he announced his decision to take up football post his retirement from athletics. Playing the sport had been a lifelong dream for the Jamaican athlete and he was given a shot at the same by Australian side, Central Coast Mariners.

Prior to joining the Mariners, Bolt had been training with Borussia Dortmund. However, they ultimately decided against picking up Bolt on a contract. He then found another opportunity in the form of Central Coast Mariners, who even let him play in a friendly match.

The Australian A-League side finally handed him his first start in a trial match against MacArthur South West United today, October 7, and he did not disappoint. Bolt scored two-second half goals as Central Coast Mariners brushed aside their opponents of the day with ease.

BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️ That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018

The World’s fastest man did what he does best for the first goal, running into space and finding the back of the net quite brilliantly. He then scored again, moments later, capitalising on a defensive error to tap into an empty net.

No sooner than Bolt had scored, social media erupted, with reactions flowing in from all over the world. Comparisons followed next, with fans quickly drawing up a list of players who had fewer goals than the Jamaican athlete.

⚽️ Goals this season: 🇨🇱 Alexis Sanchez: 1

🇯🇲 Usain Bolt: 2 pic.twitter.com/M6Q1SaFVqO — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 12, 2018

We will let this one sink in.