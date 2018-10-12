Lloris: Mbappe was ‘decisive’ in comeback

France skipper Hugo Lloris heaped praise on star forward Kylian Mbappe after he helped them come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Iceland on Thursday.

Birkir Bjarnason put the visitors ahead in the international friendly at Stade du Roudourou before Kari Arnason doubled the lead just before the hour mark.

The world champions looked set for a defeat as they trailed by two goals with five minutes left to play, but Mbappe forced Holmar Eyjolfsson into an own-goal before scoring a penalty in the 90th minute to salvage a draw for Les Bleus.

“Football is not only about one player but yes, he has been decisive. He gave us a lot of energy when he came on,” Lloris told the press after the game.

“He was involved with the two goals so yes, he has been decisive, but there are also other players who are working a lot.

“Everything wasn’t perfect. There were some good and bad points, now this game has to get us ready for the next game on Tuesday [against Germany in the Nations League] which is much more important.”