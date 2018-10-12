Colombia give hosts night to forget in Tampa

Colombia proved too good for the United States on Thursday, beating the hosts 4-2 in a friendly in Tampa.

James Rodriguez had a good night, scoring Colombia’s first in the 36th minute and setting up their fourth as the visitors bounced back after trailing 2-1 early in the second half.

The opening 45 minutes saw Colombia thoroughly outplay a US team that blended experience with some new faces, the South Americans drawing first blood in the 36th when Rodriguez curled a shot into the top left corner.

Another angle of the James wonder goal! Extraordinary bending strike, starting outside the post and then somehow coming back in to find the top corner. AMAZING GOLAZO!!#USAvCOL #Colombia #Golazo 🇨🇴🎯🔥🔥👏👏 pic.twitter.com/q5EH9ysePb — #ThankYouDeuce (@JogaBonito_USA) October 12, 2018

The US started the second half brightly, however, with Kellyn Acosta latching onto a long pass from Antonee Robinson to score the equaliser in the 50th minute.

The hosts went ahead three minutes later when Timothy Weah found Bobby Wood, who split two defenders to score.

American celebrations were shortlived however, Carlos Bacca restoring parity three minutes later with a shot that beat diving keeper Zack Steffen.

Colombia went in front in the 74rd minute when Radamel Falcao capitalised on poor defending to score before the visitors sealed victory in the 79th minute when Rodriguez found Miguel Borja who volleyed home.

James & Co. come from behind to beat the USMNT as both teams put on a show. pic.twitter.com/gKpPLaHyoR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 12, 2018

The match saw 31-year-old US midfielder Michael Bradley make his 141st international appearance, drawing level with Clint Dempsey for third on the all-time American list behind Cobi Jones (164) and Landon Donovan (157).

It was captain Bradley’s first appearance for the national team following a year-long absence after he was dropped in the aftermath of the defeat in Trinidad last October that ended the Americans’ run of seven straight World Cup appearances.