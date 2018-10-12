Barca star quizzed over pop star ‘attack’

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan was questioned by police on Thursday amid reports that he broke a pop star’s nose.

The incident, involving singer Berkay Sahin, allegedly took place earlier this week in an Istanbul nightclub, Turkish media report.

Turan was questioned at a police station for three hours and then released, Turkish daily Hurriyet said.

The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir and has been capped 100 times by Turkey.

The singer, who goes by the name Berkay, was with his wife at the club when he was reportedly involved in an altercation with Turan.

Berkay’s wife, Ozlem Ada Sahin, told Haberturk newspaper that the footballer had made suggestive remarks to her, and then launched an attack on her husband.

Berkay was taken to hospital for surgery on his broken nose.

Turan is reported to have denied the attack in posts on social media.

He was fined 39,000 Turkish lira (US$6,575) in May for pushing an assistant referee and banned for 16 games, 10 for attacking the official, three for insulting him and another three for threatening him.

He joined Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half-season loan deal in January having struggled for first-team opportunities at Camp Nou.