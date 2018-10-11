Lovren slams ridiculous Nations League

Dejan Lovren feels the recently launched UEFA Nations League “is a ridiculous competition”.

The newly-formed tournament was created as a way to restrict the number of international friendly matches.

It is also designed to ensure that nations with a similar standings in world football get to play against each other.

But the Croatian defender agrees with his Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that the competition is largely meaningless.

Ahead of facing England in the tournament on Friday, Lovren was reported as saying: “I agree with Klopp, the Nations League is a ridiculous competition.

“There is no sense in playing these games. It’s not a real competition that you have to win.

“You can call these games whatever you want, but the fact is they are friendly games!

“Now the players go off and play the Nations League which is the most senseless competition in the world.

“We have to start thinking about the players. You have to call the manager of any country and say can you leave players out and he says I am under pressure as well.”