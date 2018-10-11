Griezmann: Mbappe like Ronaldo was at United

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has urged France team-mate Kylian Mbappe to focus on scoring more goals, likening him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Griezmann, with a change in mentality, Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe can become more lethal in front of goal, as Ronaldo did after moving from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

“Kylian reminds me of Cristiano when he was in Manchester,” he told France Football. “Cristiano was the guy out wide, doing a lot of dribbling and occasionally scoring. He was not looking for goals, though.

“When Kylian does what Cristiano did in Madrid, thinking only about scoring, then he will do the same. He will be scoring 50 goals per season.”

Mbappe scored an astonishing four goals in PSG’s 5-0 win over Lyon, but also missed several chances. According to Griezmann, the 19-year-old is not as good at finishing as one might think.

“In front of goal in training, Kylian is not all that,” he said. “I tease him often – I ask him how he manages to score so many goals. When we do finishing drills, he never wins. As soon as he changes that, though, he will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Griezmann also revealed that he contacted the teenager after PSG’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, in order to offer him some advice.

“Kylian has to want to go and score – the goal that he scored against Liverpool came from the middle,” the 2018 World Cup winner added.

“I messaged him afterwards and said: ‘You need to call for the ball closer to the goal. If we do not give you the ball, you need to lose the guy. You must get on the ball in the middle’.”