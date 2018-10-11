Russian stars in hot water over assault

Two Russia internationals have been detained by police for 48 hours to be questioned over an attack on two civil servants and could face up to five years in prison.

Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamaev and Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin assaulted two Russian trade ministry officials in an upscale Moscow cafe.

Video footage showed one of the officials, Denis Pak, an ethnic Korean, being hit with a chair.

Aleksandr Kokorin (Zenit) & Pavel Mamaev (Krasnodar) assaulting Russian govt official in a cafe.

Kokorin is the one with the chair and Mamaev is in the Gucci hoodie.

Both have history of anti-social behaviour.

Kokorin was once linked with a move to Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/GN0AKbdb3W — Gilles (@GrimandiTweets) October 8, 2018

“They started to mock [Pak’s] ethnicity” and assaulted him when he made a critical comment, Pak’s lawyer Gennadiy Udunyan said. “He has a concussion.”

Before the cafe assault the footballers attacked the driver of a television host and damaged her Mercedes in a separate incident on Monday. The driver was hospitalized and a criminal probe opened.

The Russian Premier League condemned Mamaev and Kokorin, saying they should face “severe” punishment.

“The Russian Premier League expresses its outrage and strongly condemns their [players’] rowdy behaviour,” it said in a statement.

“This act not only casts a shadow over the glorious names of FC Zenit and FC Krasnodar but all of Russian football.

“We believe that those responsible should be punished in the most severe way. There is no place for hooligans in football!”

Krasnodar pledged to do everything they could to terminate Mamaev’s contract, while Zenit said Kokorin’s conduct was “disgusting.”

“We are currently looking into how to terminate a contract with the player,” Krasnodar said.

The club said Mamaev, 30, would have to pay “the largest possible fine” and would be barred from training with the first team.

“What we saw in the video is outrageous,” it added.

Zenit said Kokorin, 27, would be disciplined pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“Zenit management and fans feel nothing but disappointment that one of the country’s most talented footballers behaved in a disgusting manner,” the club said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin — “just like the whole country” — was aware of the incident and described the video as “rather unpleasant.”

After the assault Pak and the other official, Sergei Gaisin, sought medical assistance before reporting the incident to the police.

It is not the first time the players’ behavior has been in the spotlight. Russia’s Football Union suspended the pair in July 2016 after a video emerged from a Monte Carlo nightclub where Mamaev and Kokorin allegedly spent US$296,000 on a champagne-fuelled party following Euro 2016, where Russia flopped.

Kokorin, who sat out this year’s World Cup with a knee injury, later apologized for his behaviour and was welcomed back into the national team.

He has 48 caps and has played for Zenit since 2016.

Mamaev, 30, has 15 Russia caps and played for CSKA Moscow 128 times before moving to Krasnodar in 2013.

He last played for the national side at Euro 2016, when they finished bottom of their group.