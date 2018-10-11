Villa name Terry as part of new managerial duo

Former Chelsea star John Terry has been appointed as assistant coach of Aston Villa, with Dean Smith confirmed as head coach, following Steve Bruce’s departure.

Terry, 37, moves into coaching after announcing his retirement last week. He spent last season with Villa after 19 seasons at Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of his appointment, Terry told Sky Sports News his long-term ambition is to become a manager.

The former England captain recently rejected a chance to play for Spartak Moscow, saying a move to Russia was not right for his family.

Smith joins from Brentford, who are currently seventh in the Sky Bet Championship, three points and eight places above Villa.

Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: “Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa Football Club. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship.”

“John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean.”

Villa also announced Jesus Garcia Pitarch as the club’s new sporting director.

Smith, who led Brentford to three top-half finishes in the Championship after arriving from Walsall in 2015, admitted last week he is a lifelong Villa fan.

“There’s an affinity to Aston Villa,” said Smith. “My dad was a steward there for 20-odd years and me and my brother were dragged there at a very young age. We were brought up as Villa fans. My brother’s still going.”

Villa sacked Bruce last week after a run of one win in 10 matches.

After being relegated from the Premier League in 2016, Villa reached the Championship play-off final in May but lost to Fulham and missed out on a return to the top flight.