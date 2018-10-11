3 fixtures to look out for in UEFA Nations League this week

International breaks are generally frowned upon by the football fans all around for the dull and one-sided fixtures on offer. However, UEFA Nations League has changed that notion and similar two the first two matchdays, the third and fourth matchdays of the tournament have some exciting fixtures on offer for the fans.

Croatia vs England (13th October, 2.45 AM SGT)

The two World Cup semi-finalists – England and Croatia – face off in their respective second matches of the Nations League at Stadion HNK Rijeka. The two countries meet for the first time after their WC semi-final encounter where Croatia triumphed 2-1 and England would certainly be looking for revenge.

Both the sides lost their first group matches of the Nations League to Spain. While England lost 1-2 to La Furia Roja at Wembley, Croatia were humiliated 6-0 in Elche. With only one team set to progress to the semifinal (Nations League Finals) from the group, this match could virtually be a do-or-die situation for the two sides involved.

Moreover, the fact that the team which finishes last in the group will be relegated to League B for the next year makes this fixture, which is being played behind closed doors, all the more important.

Key Players

England: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Croatia: Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic

Spain vs England (16th October, 2.45 AM SGT)

Luis Enrique’s Spain have been on the rise and, seemingly, have left their World Cup debacle behind. A 2-1 win against England away and a 6-0 thrashing of Croatia at home has seen them rise to the top of the group with 6 points. Another win and they’ll be more or less guaranteed of a place in the Nations League Finals.

They play a friendly against Wales on 12th October at the Millenium Stadium before this match. England, on the other hand, will have faced Croatia in a group stage encounter and will then travel to Seville for their second away game on the trot.

Key Players

Spain: Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets, Marco Asensio

England: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Kyle Walker

France vs Germany (17th October, 2.45 AM SGT)

Probably the most anticipated fixture of both the matchdays will be played on the last day of the Nations League fixtures this week. France and Germany have met earlier in the tournament, on Matchday 1 in Munich, and the match ended goalless.

France have four points in two matches as they beat the Netherlands 2-1 after the draw with Germany. The travellers this time, Die Mannschaft, have only played the one fixture so far but will have played the Dutch before facing the World champions at Stade de France.

Key Players

France: Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann

Germany: Toni Kroos, Leroy Sane