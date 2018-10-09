Dog interrupts football match to ask for belly rub

A stray dog decided to undertake a solo pitch invasion during a Georgian top division match on Sunday, with predictably humorous results.

The friendly black pooch halted play during the match between Dila and Torpedo Kutaisi.

The players tried their best to deal with the troublesome pitch invader, but were having little luck:

The dog seemed to take a particular liking to the Torpedo ‘keeper, who got a nibble on the glove and an invitation for a belly rub.

A member of the Torpedo team thought they’d finally got rid of the interloper, only for him to give a dummy and run back on to the pitch.

Eventually, play was able to resume without any further unscheduled interruptions.