Real Madrid dominate Ballon d’Or shortlist

The full 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or has been released by France Football, with eight Real Madrid players featuring on the illustrious list.

The winner will be announced on 3 December in Paris, where a Women’s award and the Kopa Trophy for the youngster of the year will be handed out for the first time.

The Ballon d’Or, which is voted on by a panel of international journalists, is separate from FIFA’s The Best awards after FIFA and France Football ended their collaboration in 2016.

Luka Modric beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to FIFA’s Player of the Year award, with five-time winner Lionel Messi failing to make the podium.

The four superstars are unsurprisingly all among the final nominees for the Ballon d’Or.

The Bundesliga and the Eredivisie are not represented on the men’s player of the year shortlist, but do have players vying for the Kopa in Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic and Groningen’s Ritsu Doan.

The full 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist:

Sergio Aguero (Man City), Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gareth Bale (R Madrid), Karim Benzema (R Madrid), Kevin de Bruyne (Man City), Edinson Cavani (PSG),

Thibaut Courtois (R Madrid), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Diego Godin (Atl Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atl Madrid), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Isco (R Madrid),

Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Marcelo (R Madrid),

Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luka Modric (R Madrid), Neymar (PSG), Jan Oblak (Atl Madrid), Paul Pogba (Man Utd),

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (R Madrid), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (R Madrid).

The Kopa Trophy shortlist:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England / Liverpool), Houssem Aouar (France / Lyon), Cutrone (Italy / AC Milan), Ritsu Doan (Japan / Groningen), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan), Justin Kluivert (Netherlands / AS Roma), Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain), Christian Pulisic (USA / Borussia Dortmund), Rodrygo (Brazil / Santos), Amadou Haidara (Mali / Red Bull Salzburg)

The Women’s Ballon d’Or shortlist:

Lucy Bronze (England), Pernille Harder (Denmark), Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Amandine Henry (France), Lindsey Horan (US), Sam Kerr (Australia), Fran Kirby (England), Saki Kumagai (Japan), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany), Amel Majri (France), Marta (Brazil), Lieke Martens (Holland), Megan Rapinoe (US), Wendie Renard (France), Christine Sinclair (Canada)