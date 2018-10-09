Russian footballer scores crazy backflip penalty

We’ve seen players get inventive when taking penalty kicks before, but this one takes the cake!

A 22-year-old Russian footballer named Norik Avdalyan scored an astonishing penalty goal during his country’s National Student League recently.

Avdalyan, who was playing for Rubin Kazan against Cheboksary, decided to go for an acrobatic penalty kick to try and flummox the goalkeeper, and you have to give him credit: he pulled it off superbly, and left the Cheboksary keeper absolutely stunned:

Rubin Kazan went on to win the game 4-0.

It turns out that this is not the first time that Avdalyan has scored such a goal, having done the same for Team NSFL last year.

FC Rubin Kazan also took to Twitter to post a video of their acrobatic forward doing his backflip penalty on the training ground as well:

Rubin-2 player Norik Avdalyan and his amazing backflip penalty on Rubin TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/HFxSLNjNOa — FC Rubin Kazan (@fcrk_en) October 8, 2018

Now to wait and see if the backward somersault penalty kick takes off in football leagues all across the world. We’d definitely like to see Neymar or Zlatan Ibrahimovic try their luck with one of these.