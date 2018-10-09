Football |

6 teams from Europe’s Top 5 leagues that are unbeaten going into the international break

Juventus are unbeaten heading into international break

It’s never easy to stay unbeaten in any of Europe’s Top 5 leagues even if it is only after seven or eight league games. Barring the La Liga, there are unbeaten teams in all four other leagues including three in the Premier League. We take a look at who the invincibles are.

6. BORUSSIA DORTMUND 

Borussia Dortmund was the last team other than Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga and their early season form under new manager Lucien Favre bodes well for them. Seven games into the season, Borussia Dortmund are top of the league with five wins and two draws in seven games.

Dortmund started the season with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig but dropped points in away games against Hannover and Hoffenheim. They’ve scored three or more goals in all five games they won including seven against Nürnberg which took their tally for the season to 23.

In their recent games against Leverkusen and Augsburg, they pulled off spectacular comeback victories late in the game with the winner against Augsburg coming in the 6th minute of added time.

Dortmund’s brilliant run of form is undoubtedly a result of their attacking play. The club captain, Marco Reus, has scored four league goals while Paco Alcacer has scored six goals in 81 minutes across three games without making a start. Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, has assisted six goals and his tally is the highest for any player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

The German giants are also undefeated in all competitions having won their two Champions League games and a DFB-Pokal match.

5. LIVERPOOL FC 

If the highlight of Liverpool’s 2017-18 season was their attacking play, then the highlight of the current season is their defensive strength.

The Reds are currently placed third in the league table but only behind both Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference. They’ve conceded only three goals in eight games which is the joint best in the league along with Manchester City and have also kept five clean sheets.

Eight games into the season, Liverpool have won six games and drawn two while scoring 15 goals. Their unbeaten run is quite impressive because they’ve already played Spurs and Chelsea in away games and Manchester City at home.

These three fixtures were part of a tough run of fixtures for the Reds which included Champions League games against PSG and Napoli as well as a League Cup game against Chelsea. Considering the tough run they had, it’s amazing that the Reds have come unscathed in the league so far.

4. CHELSEA FC

Chelsea, like Liverpool, have six wins and two draws in eight Premier League games. The Blues have started life under Maurizio Sarri in an impressive manner as they’re unbeaten in all competitions.

The Blues have scored 18 goals, conceded five and kept four clean sheets en route to picking up 20 points.

Chelsea’s brilliant run of form has been aided by the magnificent form of Eden Hazard. The Belgian opted to stay put at Chelsea in the summer despite rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Chelsea fans are surely glad he stayed because he has scored seven goals and assisted three more in six starts and two further substitute appearance in the league.

3. MANCHESTER CITY

Even though Manchester City are currently on top of the Premier League table on goal difference, it shows how incredibly difficult it is to knock Pep Guardiola’s side off their perch.

City are top of the table after eight games with six wins and two draws. What’s more impressive is the fact that statistically, they have the best attack in the league with 21 goals and also the best dest defence with just three goals conceded.

The reigning champions started the season with an away win against Arsenal but the fixture list was kind to them afterwards as their next six games were against last season’s and this season’s promoted sides.

Their most recent game was against Liverpool at Anfield and it is a fixture they’ve not won in 15 years, Sergio Aguero hasn’t scored in and Pep Guardiola has tasted three straight defeats. However, the Citizens came home with one point after a 0-0 draw and they would be disappointed that they didn’t get all three points after Riyad Mahrez skied a penalty late in the game.

2. JUVENTUS

Juventus went an entire league season unbeaten in 2011-12 and have won all the Serie A titles since. So, another unbeaten season for the Old Lady cannot be ruled out. The club are top of the Italian top flight with eight wins in eight games having scored a league highest eight goals while conceding only five.

The Turin based club signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has four goals and four assists to his name already.

Juventus started their season with a 3-2 win over Chievo in which they scored the winner in the third minute of second half’s added time. Since then, they’ve beaten both Lazio and Napoli during their run of eight wins in a row.

Including other competitions, Juventus are currently on a run of ten consecutive victories and it is the first time they’ve started a season with such a run. 

1. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Paris Saint-Germain are enjoying life under Thomas Tuchel and they’ve already achieved feats under the German that no other Ligue1 club have done before.

PSG are also unbeaten having won the first nine league games of the season while scoring at least three goals in every game. They’ve scored 32 goals and conceded just six, both of which are the best in the league. In addition, they already have an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

The Parisian club’s incredible start to the season has been powered by their front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. Neymar and Mbappe currently lead the top scorers’ chart with eight goals each while Cavani has five goals to his name in as many games.

PSG are now the first Ligue1 team ever to win their first nine league games, to score at least three in their first nine Ligue1 games and their goal tally of 32 in nine games is the highest at this stage since 1969-70. Also, PSG have only lost one of their last 47 home league games.

Comments