It’s never easy to stay unbeaten in any of Europe’s Top 5 leagues even if it is only after seven or eight league games. Barring the La Liga, there are unbeaten teams in all four other leagues including three in the Premier League. We take a look at who the invincibles are.

6. BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Borussia Dortmund was the last team other than Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga and their early season form under new manager Lucien Favre bodes well for them. Seven games into the season, Borussia Dortmund are top of the league with five wins and two draws in seven games.

Dortmund started the season with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig but dropped points in away games against Hannover and Hoffenheim. They’ve scored three or more goals in all five games they won including seven against Nürnberg which took their tally for the season to 23.

Most goals in the Bundesliga this season: Paco Alcácer (6) Most assists in the Bundesliga this season: Jadon Sancho (6) Combined minutes: 296

Most goals in the Bundesliga this season: Paco Alcácer (6) Most assists in the Bundesliga this season: Jadon Sancho (6) Combined minutes: 296

Combined starts: 1

In their recent games against Leverkusen and Augsburg, they pulled off spectacular comeback victories late in the game with the winner against Augsburg coming in the 6th minute of added time.

Dortmund’s brilliant run of form is undoubtedly a result of their attacking play. The club captain, Marco Reus, has scored four league goals while Paco Alcacer has scored six goals in 81 minutes across three games without making a start. Jadon Sancho, on the other hand, has assisted six goals and his tally is the highest for any player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

The German giants are also undefeated in all competitions having won their two Champions League games and a DFB-Pokal match.

5. LIVERPOOL FC

If the highlight of Liverpool’s 2017-18 season was their attacking play, then the highlight of the current season is their defensive strength.

The Reds are currently placed third in the league table but only behind both Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference. They’ve conceded only three goals in eight games which is the joint best in the league along with Manchester City and have also kept five clean sheets.

Liverpool are the first team since 1994 to keep 9 consecutive clean sheets at home in the league.

Eight games into the season, Liverpool have won six games and drawn two while scoring 15 goals. Their unbeaten run is quite impressive because they’ve already played Spurs and Chelsea in away games and Manchester City at home.

These three fixtures were part of a tough run of fixtures for the Reds which included Champions League games against PSG and Napoli as well as a League Cup game against Chelsea. Considering the tough run they had, it’s amazing that the Reds have come unscathed in the league so far.

4. CHELSEA FC

Chelsea, like Liverpool, have six wins and two draws in eight Premier League games. The Blues have started life under Maurizio Sarri in an impressive manner as they’re unbeaten in all competitions.

The Blues have scored 18 goals, conceded five and kept four clean sheets en route to picking up 20 points.

Chelsea this season

2 Draws

Unbeaten

22 goals scored

Joint top of the PL

Top of UEL group

Hazard top scorer (7 goals)

Giroud joint top assister (4 assists)

Kepa with 4 clean sheets

9 Wins

Chelsea’s brilliant run of form has been aided by the magnificent form of Eden Hazard. The Belgian opted to stay put at Chelsea in the summer despite rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Chelsea fans are surely glad he stayed because he has scored seven goals and assisted three more in six starts and two further substitute appearance in the league.

3. MANCHESTER CITY

Even though Manchester City are currently on top of the Premier League table on goal difference, it shows how incredibly difficult it is to knock Pep Guardiola’s side off their perch.

City are top of the table after eight games with six wins and two draws. What’s more impressive is the fact that statistically, they have the best attack in the league with 21 goals and also the best dest defence with just three goals conceded.

Manchester City in the Premier League 2018/19: Goals Scored: 21

Goals Conceded: 3

Goal Difference: 18

Attempts: 174

Shots Faced: 50

Possession: 70%

Passing Accuracy: 89%

The reigning champions started the season with an away win against Arsenal but the fixture list was kind to them afterwards as their next six games were against last season’s and this season’s promoted sides.

Their most recent game was against Liverpool at Anfield and it is a fixture they’ve not won in 15 years, Sergio Aguero hasn’t scored in and Pep Guardiola has tasted three straight defeats. However, the Citizens came home with one point after a 0-0 draw and they would be disappointed that they didn’t get all three points after Riyad Mahrez skied a penalty late in the game.

2. JUVENTUS

The Turin based club signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has four goals and four assists to his name already.

Only team in Europe's top 5 leagues to win their opening 10 games of the season in all competitions

Juventus started their season with a 3-2 win over Chievo in which they scored the winner in the third minute of second half’s added time. Since then, they’ve beaten both Lazio and Napoli during their run of eight wins in a row.

Including other competitions, Juventus are currently on a run of ten consecutive victories and it is the first time they’ve started a season with such a run.

1. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Paris Saint-Germain are enjoying life under Thomas Tuchel and they’ve already achieved feats under the German that no other Ligue1 club have done before.

PSG are also unbeaten having won the first nine league games of the season while scoring at least three goals in every game. They’ve scored 32 goals and conceded just six, both of which are the best in the league. In addition, they already have an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Mbappé scored 4 goals in 13 minutes against Lyon yesterday and handed PSG their 9th straight Ligue 1 victory to start the season

The Parisian club’s incredible start to the season has been powered by their front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. Neymar and Mbappe currently lead the top scorers’ chart with eight goals each while Cavani has five goals to his name in as many games.

PSG are now the first Ligue1 team ever to win their first nine league games, to score at least three in their first nine Ligue1 games and their goal tally of 32 in nine games is the highest at this stage since 1969-70. Also, PSG have only lost one of their last 47 home league games.