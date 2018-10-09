Faris Ramli, Hariss Harun unveil Nike’s new Singapore team kit for AFF Suzuki Cup

Singapore will be decked in a new Nike team kit for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as they seek to win a fifth regional title to match their Thai counterparts.

PKNS FC winger Faris Ramli, Young Lions star Jacob Mahler and Johor Darul Ta’zim captain Hariss Harun, along with Suria Priya d/o Vaatharaj and Nur Emilia Natasha Bte Khairul Anuar were present at the jersey launch held at Kallang Wave Mall on Tuesday afternoon.

Nike took inspiration from the mythical creature known as the Merlion – a half lion, half fish – which became the Republic’s national symbol in 1964. Its scales inspired the gym red graphic across the chest for the home kit.

The equator blue away kit is a play on Singapore’s gleaming modernism where the soaring skyscrapers and their dazzling presence reflect the ocean at night.

Fandi Ahmad and his charges are in their final preparations for the showpiece event that is penciled in for November and December, where they are housed in Group B, alongside reigning champions Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

“Pulling on the Singapore jersey is always an honour. I’ve been through a few versions of the national team kit and it just keeps getting better and better with each design,” Hariss said.

“In the past, when you play, the jersey used to stick to you but now with the new technologies like dri-fit, it really helps keeps us fresh.”

Malaysia and Indonesia are the two other nations that will be kitted by Nike at the Suzuki Cup.

Malaysia home and away kit

Malaysia’s football team takes its nickname from the national symbol: the tiger, Harimau Malaya. And for 2018, the side will take the field in a new home kit that makes no mystery of its symbolic guide. Designed with a full-body tiger stripe graphic, the shirt is also the first to bear the new Football Association of Malaysia crest.

Away from Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the team’s strip draws inspiration from the jalur gemilang (stripes of glory) of the Malaysian flag. The shirt has a solid blue body with red shoulders and sleeves and is worn with white shorts and blue socks.

Indonesia home and away kit

A paragon of the phrase strength in numbers, Indonesia – the world’s fourth most populous country, stretching over 3,100 miles from east to west – summons the power of more than 17,500 islands that dot the archipelago nation. Despite its dispersed nature, Indonesia flaunts a united strength in the country’s 2018 kits.

The color scheme of this year’s home kit honors the national emblem of Indonesia, the Garuda (a mythical bird-like creature), through a traditional red with gold accents. The away kit is a radiant display of all-white base with green trim.