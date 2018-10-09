Abbas Saad makes guest appearance at Singapore national team training

The Singapore national team welcomed a surprise guest at training on Monday, as former Malaysia Cup hero Abbas Saad joined the coaching staff for the evening session at Geylang field.



Abbas, who is currently coaching Sydney Olympic FC, will be observing the Lions training for the next few days for the upcoming friendlies.

Fandi Ahmad’s 29 players were put through their paces with new recruits Huzaifah Aziz, Fadli Kamis, Madhu Mohana and Adam Swandi involved from the get-go.

Zulfadhmi Suzliman did not participate in training due to an injury while the rest of his teammates continued preparations for their international friendly match on Friday, October 12 against Mongolia at Bishan Stadium.

The game will be their last match on home soil before travelling to Phnom Penh to take on Cambodia on October 16.

The Lions will then head to Osaka, Japan with a 26-man squad for a two-week training camp as their final preparations leading into the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Fandi will announce his final 23-man squad for the showpiece event upon their return from Japan.

Singapore are in Group B alongside reigning champions Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Timor-Leste.