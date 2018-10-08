John Terry retires: What next for Captain, Leader, Legend?

John Terry, one of the greatest centre-backs in modern football and Chelsea’s ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’, called time on his career on Sunday after 23 years in the game. We review his illustrious playing career and ponder what the 37-year-old’s next career move will be.

Five Premier League titles. Five FA Cups. Five League Cups. The Champions League and Europa League trophies. All these in more than 700 appearances for Chelsea. Add to that all the individual honours he’s received and John Terry could be one of the most successful English footballers in history.

Twenty-two years as a Blue. Fifteen major trophies. One of the finest careers of any Englishman in the history of the game. Enjoy your retirement, JT. 💙 #CaptainLeaderLegend pic.twitter.com/t3KuoHomhK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2018

Featured five times in the FIFA FIFPro World XI and thrice named the UEFA Club Defender of the Year, Terry’s abilities were unquestionable. However, as much as he is revered and loved at Stamford Bridge, there’s a good chunk of fans who despise the former England captain.

So, what makes Chelsea’s most successful captain one of the most polarising figures in world football? We take a dip into his long career and also inspect the events that created his ‘bad boy’ image. Love him or hate him, but you can’t ignore him.

THE BOY FROM EAST LONDON

JT started out for a Sunday league team Senrab which also had names like Sol Campbell, Jermain Defoe, Bobby Zamora and Ledley King — all of whom went on to play in the Premier League. He first joined West Ham United’s youth setup and moved to Chelsea at the age of 14 — a move that would define his career!

“As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club,” he would write a couple of decades later in his retirement note. John signed his first professional contract with the Pensioners at 17. Though a baby-faced Terry made his Chelsea debut during a League Cup tie against Aston Villa on October 28, 1998, chances were far and few between for the young centre-back.

Chelsea, back then managed by Gianluca Viali, had Frank Leboeuf and Marcel Desailly — both recently crowned World Cup winners with France — guarding their backline and to knock them off their perches was an implausible task for any academy graduate — even if you were named John Terry.

Therefore, when chances did not come to him, he went looking for them.

HEADING INTO THE FOREST

It would be difficult for Chelsea fans now to imagine Terry in a kit that is not Chelsea’s royal blue shade, but a young Terry signed for two-time European Cup winners Nottingham Forest on loan. Under player-manager David Platt, young JT played only six games for Forest, but still left an impression on many.

His teammate at Forest Christian Edwards would later say: “You could see he was a natural born leader as well: he was outgoing and vocal, and really liked to banter and play around.” Steve Bruce, who was then the Huddersfield Town manager even agreed on a transfer fee to take him away from Chelsea.

“I nearly bought John Terry when I was at Huddersfield. I agreed a fee with Glenn Hoddle of ￡700,000, and I couldn’t do it because the funds weren’t quite available – so I bought Chris Lucketti instead,” Bruce revealed in 2014. If Huddersfield were a few 100 pounds richer at the turn of the 21st century, the history of English football would have been a whole lot different.

JOHN TERRY’S BLUE ARMY

But that was not to be and Terry returned to the Bridge to fight for a place in the Chelsea first team. And the rest, as they say, is history. After only making four appearances in the league in 1999-2000 season, Terry went on to make 22 in 2000-01 establishing himself as a regular.

Chelsea were an emerging power under Italian Claudio Ranieri and then two things happened that’d alter the course of JT’s career. One: Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club from Ken Bates in June 2003. Two: An year later, Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho was hired.

Both will have a profound impact on the club and Terry himself as Abramovich pumped in money to make Chelsea a European superpower while Mourinho handed him the captaincy — a role, in hindsight, tailormade for Terry.

The 2004-05 League Cup will be the first trophy he’d lift as Chelsea captain and that was only a sign of things to come. Back-to-back Premier League titles with Mourinho followed. Though Jose left, the spine of the team that was Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Ashley Cole followed up with more trophies. But his biggest feat was winning the elusive Champions League beating Bayern Munich in their own backyard in 2012.

Written off by Chelsea gaffers Andre Villas-Boas and Rafael Benitez, Terry enjoyed a rejuvenation when Mourinho returned. But once again facing a spell on the sidelines during the reign of Antonio Conte, the Englishman decided to bring down curtains on his Chelsea career going out with a bang winning the Premier League title in 2016-17.

BECOMING A VILLAIN

After leaving Chelsea, Terry accepted a one-year contract from Championship side Aston Villa. He had reportedly turned down approaches from a few Premier League clubs to make sure that he wouldn’t come up against Chelsea.

Terry spent the 2017-18 season at Villa and Villains missed out on a promotion to the top division narrowly. Last month, he had turned down a move to Spartak Moscow, despite reportedly having a medical, saying it was not a right decision to take considering his family.

NEVER TOO FAR FROM CONTROVERSIES

Terry never shied away from controversies. And in September 2001, he was among four players fined by Chelsea for drunken behaviour at a hotel near Heathrow Airport which was packed with American citizens stranded by flight cancellations.

Chelsea’s UEFA Cup game against Levski Sofia had been called off as a mark of respect to the victims of the terrorist attacks. Chelsea’s then managing director Colin Hutchinson condemned the behaviour as “totally out of order” and said Terry and others were fined two weeks’ wages.

In January 2010, Terry’s alleged relationship with Vanessa Perroncel, the former partner of his former Chelsea and England teammate Wayne Bridge was out in the open while in September 2012, he was banned for four games and fined a hefty amount after the FA found him guilty of racially abusing the then Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand which will also lead to Terry losing his England captaincy.

WHERE DOES HE GO FROM HERE?

It has been widely reported in the media that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is set to take over as manager at Aston Villa in place of Bruce who was sacked last week. And if the reports are to be believed, the Belgium assistant coach wants his former rival Terry as his right-hand man.

With Terry now announcing his retirement, it looks as if he will return to Villa, but this time in a coaching capacity. With Henry, who has been getting good reviews as the Belgium assistant over the last couple of season, and JT, a leader like no other, Villa might just have the duo who can take the club forward.

Before wrapping up, did we mention the big centre-back’s knack of turning up to score crucial goals when his team needs one? Have a look below!