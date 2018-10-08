John Terry announces his retirement

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has announced his retirement from football.

The 37-year old left Championship club Aston Villa at the end of last season, and has been without a club since.

Announcing his decision in social media, Terry wrote: “After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing.”

“As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club. Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans. Right from the outset they have given me total support, on and off the pitch, and I have a tremendous bond with them, he added.

“We achieved so many great memories together and I couldn’t have succeeded without you. To me, you are the best fans in the world. I hope I have done you all proud wearing the shirt and the armband.”

Terry left Chelsea in 2017 after two decades and more than 700 appearances for the London club.

During his time with the Blues, he won the Champions League, five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, five league cups, and a Europa League title.

He also made 78 appearances for England over 10 years, scoring six goals.

Terry spent last season at Aston Villa, his last game being the 1-0 Championship play-off defeat to Fulham in May.

He was recently on the verge of a move to Spartak Moscow and had a medical before changing his mind after saying it was not right for his family.