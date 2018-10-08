Messi earns Barcelona a draw in Valencia

Barcelona missed out on the chance to go top of the table in La Liga after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a hard-working Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday.

Valencia 1 Barcelona 1

Garay (2′) taps home from close range

Messi (23′) equalises with accurate shot

Neto pulls off sharp save to deny Messi

Barca a point behind Sevilla at summit

Match summary

Ernesto Valverde’s side were trailing as early in the second minute when they made a hash of a corner to allow Ezequiel Garay to convert from close range.

As usual, it was left to Lionel Messi to rescue the Blaugrana as he produced a clinical finish from outside the box to equalise, but there would be no further heroics from the Argentine as Los Che earned a deserved share of the spoils.

Full report

Valencia made a dream start in front of their home fans as the Barcelona defence was exposed in just the second minute.

An in-swinging corner from the left flicked off Thomas Vermaelen and struck Gerard Pique on his back to present Garay with the simplest of finishes from just one yard out.

Marcelino’s troops threatened again on six minutes when Goncalo Guedes got away from Nelson Semedo on the left and cut the ball back for Kevin Gameiro, who laid it off for Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian did well to fashion an opening on the left before flashing a shot fractionally wide of the right post from 15 yards out.

Their early dominance continued as Geoffrey Kondogbia curled an effort just wide of the left post from 20 yards out in the seventh minute, before Batshuayi forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a save with a low strike from just outside the box on 12 minutes after a neat touch from Gameiro.

Barca’s first chance saw Luis Suarez attempt to catch Neto off his line on 18 minutes, but the Uruguayan’s ambitious shot from 40 yards out on the right sailed wide of the near post.

Neto was called into action for the first time three minutes later, although Messi’s curler from 21 yards out went straight into the keeper’s waiting arms.

Parity was restored soon afterwards, though, as Messi played a one-two with Suarez and drilled a low shot into the bottom-right corner of the net beyond a diving Neto from the top of the D.

The visitors survived a scare six minutes before half-time when Jose Gaya flashed an effort across the face of goal from an angle on the left after Denis Cheryshev’s initial shot was blocked by Semedo.

There were early chances at both ends in the second half, with Cheryshev firing just over the crossbar from inside the D on 48 minutes, before Philippe Coutinho drew a routine save out of Neto with a low curler from 17 yards out on the left two minutes later.

Neto had to be alert to prevent Messi from slotting home at the near post from the tightest of angles on the left in the 55th minute, while at the other end Dani Parejo sent a volley drifting wide of the far post from 20 yards out on the left moments later.

The hosts worked tirelessly to remain in the contest and Gameiro lashed a shot over the bar from an acute angle on the right in the 61st minute, after Arthur was pressed into a mistake just outside his own area.

Messi could only find the side-netting with a right-footed shot from an angle on the left in the 80th minute after he controlled Sergio Busquets’ clipped cross on his chest, before Cheryshev’s deflected strike was easily dealt with by Ter Stegen at his near post three minutes later, as Barca had to settle for a point.