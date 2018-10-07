Alcacer nets hat-trick as Dortmund win seven-goal thriller

Borussia Dortmund showed true grit and character as they beat a spirited FC Augsburg 4-3 in Saturday afternoon’s thrilling Bundesliga contest at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund 3 Augsburg 3

Finnbogason nets the opener but Alcacer levels

Max hits the second but Alcacer makes it 2-2

Gotze hands BVB a 3-2 lead but Gregoritsch heads home

Alcacer nets sensational late free-kick

Match summary

Dortmund had the better of the first half chances but went into the break 1-0 behind after a strike from Alfred Finnbogason.

After the interval there were sensational scenes with six goals coming in the second stanza. Substitute Paco Alcacer proved to be hero as he netted a second half-hat trick.

Match report

Dortmund started in the ascendancy and pressed the visitors in the opening 15 minutes with speed and precision in their attacking moves.

In the 15th minute it nearly paid dividends as Jadon Sancho connected on a one-two down the right-hand side. The in-form forward used his skill to go beyond Philipp Max, and he cut the ball back to Marco Reus.

With the target gaping Reus only proceeded to blaze over the bar and the 29-year-old had his head in his hands in disappointment at the miss.

Largely against the run of play Augsburg took the lead through the on fire Finnbogason. Max’s free-kick into the area caused panic before bouncing off centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, before the alert Finnbogason tapped home beyond goalkeeper Roman Burki in the 22nd minute.

It was the 29 year old’s fourth goal in two matches. Moments later BVB responded as Achraf Hakimi came close with a strike from distance. The Real Madrid loanee fired in a strike before Andreas Luthe produced a sprawling save to deny the player.

Just before the break Dortmund continued to apply the pressure as Reus burst forward towards the attacking third with space ahead of him. He combined well once again with Sancho, however, the away outfit managed to scramble clear the danger.

After the interval Augsburg were close to making it 2-0. Burki flapped away a looping effort that appeared goal-bound before Finnbogason saw his follow-up blocked. The rebound dropped to Jeffrey Gouweleeuw who saw his strike saved from close range by the goalkeeper.

Nonetheless, Dortmund were level just after the hour mark. An outstanding pass from Alex Witsel picked out Sancho on the right wing and his cross on the floor was tucked home by Barcelona loanee Alcacer.

Yet, Fuggerstadter had plenty of threat in the attack and in the 63rd minute hit the crossbar when Finnbogason’s volley rattled off the woodwork.

In the 71st minute Manuel Baum’s men hit the front when the Iceland striker hit a cross into the area which was flicked on by Andre Hahn, with Max finishing at the far post.

In the 80th minute it was 2-2 as Alcacer got on the end of Raphael Guerreiro’s free-kick and he slotted home at the near post. In the 84th minute Mario Gotze proved effective as he netted a sensational third after coming off the bench.

The incredible contest continued as it was 3-3 in the 87th minute. Max’s corner found Michael Gregoritsch and his header snuck past Burki. Deep into stoppage time Alcacer smashed home a free-kick from 25-yards to complete his hat-trick, as the three points went to the home team.