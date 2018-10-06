Neville lays into United boardroom over Mourinho report

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on the club’s board after it was reported manager Jose Mourinho will be sacked after today’s game against Newcastle.

Neville told Sky Sports he was “furious” at the idea Mourinho’s dismissal might leak out before being made official.

The club has failed to respond to questions about the report in today’s edition of the Daily Mirror newspaper.

United’s sackings of Mourinho’s predecessors, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes, were both reported before the club’s announcements.

“I was furious three or four years ago when David Moyes was sacked and it broke a day before to journalists,” Neville said.

“I think of Louis van Gaal being sacked on an evening of an FA Cup final and finding out from other people.

“I think about how the club is being operated. If this is true – and we don’t know if it is – and Jose Mourinho is going to walk out at Old Trafford on Saturday almost as a dead man walking, those fans will absolutely turn towards that boardroom. It’s unacceptable,” Neville, 43, said.

“I have to say Jose Mourinho will get the biggest support he’s ever had in his life in that ground – and I will be there to give it to him.”

“If this is true and it has broken the day before it’s going to happen and he’s going to be sacked at the weekend, it’s an absolute disgrace,” he said.

“Where are the values and the principles of Manchester United if this is true?

“I’m furious that a report has broken out. Journalists don’t break stories of this nature unless they are absolutely certain,” the former United captain said.

Neville also said that the boardroom was ultimately responsible for Mourinho being undermined.

“You have to start looking at the people who are appointing the manager, not the manager,” he said. “It’s the people who are bringing in the players and sanctioning the deals, the people who are overspending on players, the people who are allowing the tail to wag the dog.”

“The dressing room is leading what’s happening. The tail is wagging the dog at the football club. Get some control back, get some leadership.”

Neville, who made 602 appearances for the Red Devils, suggested Mourinho should have been allowed to sign a central defender in the summer – perhaps Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Leicester’s Harry Maguire or Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng.

He said: “Who is qualified in that football club to be able to tell Jose Mourinho that Alderweireld or Maguire or Boateng are not better than the centre-backs that they’ve got?”

Neville said all has not been right at the club for a long time.

“There is something rotten to the core of the decisions that have been made over the last four or five years.”