The Chinese Super League has proven to be a lucrative destination for many stars in recent years. Several players, a number coming from Brazil, have successfully moved to China in the prime of their careers. We rank the Top 10 stars who are currently lighting up the CSL.

#10. Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto is the only Brazilian player who still plays for the Brazil national football team despite moving to the Chinese Premier League.

The 30-year-old midfielder started his career with Flamengo before moving to Bayer Leverkusen for what has so far been his only stint in Europe. Despite being a fan favourite at Leverkusen, he returned to Brazil with Corinthians before moving to Beijing Guoan in January 2016.

Augusto has been at Beijing Guoan since, playing 66 games and finding the back of the net 12 times.

#9. Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng)

Graziano Pelle is best known for his two-season long stint in the Premier League with Southampton. The Italian striker played 81 games for the Saints scoring 30 goals which include some spectacular finishes.

Pelle joined Shandong Luneng in July 2016 and became the fifth-highest paid footballer in the world earning an estimated £13.5 million per season. However, his performance hasn’t justified the wage he earns as the Italian has scored just 22 times in 63 games.

#8. John Obi Mikel (Tianjin TEDA)

John Obi Mikel spent almost the entirety of his professional career in Europe with Chelsea. He played 374 games for the Blues in ten and a half seasons winning nine trophies.

Although he was used as a squad player throughout his Chelsea career, he played a crucial role in helping the club win the Champions League in 2012 and played 120 minutes in the final against Bayern Munich.

Mikel joined Tianjin TEDA in January 2017 on a free transfer and has been with the club since. The Nigerian is currently their vice-captain.

#7. Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk’s professional career took off with an Asian club before he found success in Europe. The Brazilian forward was in Japan playing in the first and second division before joining Porto.

He spent four seasons with Porto before moving to Russia to play for Zenit for another four years before moving to Shanghai SIPG. The 32-year-old has been a huge hit in China, scoring 46 times in 82 games and was named in the Chinese Super League Team of the Year in 2017.

#6. Ramires (Jiangsu Suning)

Ramires is one of several former Chelsea players to have moved to China in recent years. He spent five and a half seasons with the Blues and won every major trophy. He also won the honour of becoming Chelsea Players’ Player of the Year in 2011/12 thanks to his performance resulting in their UEFA Champions League triumph.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Jiangsu Suning in January 2016 and has scored 17 times in 71 games. During the 2018 European summer transfer window, he attempted to force a move back to Benfica but the deal collapsed after his club activated a clause in his contract to extend his deal until January 2019.

The result of his actions was his banishment to the club’s reserves. However, this may soon see him make a return back to a European squad.

#5. Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)

Of all the players who moved to China in recent years, the most shocking transfer has to be that of Oscar. He was 25-years-old when he moved to Shanghai SIPG and there were offers on the table from Atletico Madrid and Serie A clubs.

The Brazilian midfielder has played 72 games and scored 25 goals for Shanghai SIPG so far. He’s currently enjoying a fantastic season with the club and if Shanghai SIPG wins the Chinese Super League then they will end Guangzhou Evergrande’s run of seven straight title wins.

#4. Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang)

Yannick Carrasco was only 24 when he moved to China and was playing regular football for Atletico Madrid. He moved to Dalian Yifang alongside fellow teammate Nicolas Gaitan in February 2018.

Chinese multinational conglomerate Wanda Group owned a 17% share in Atletico Madrid and they sold that stake to take full control of Dalian Yifang. Wanda group used the money from Atletico Madrid and invested it in Carrasco and Gaitan.

Speaking on his exit, Carrasco claimed: “I decided to leave Atletico and start a new adventure with Dalian Yifang, to join the Wanda group project, the Chinese championship is booming, the working conditions are excellent, the new infrastructures are modern and they are available for both players and fans.”

#3. Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune)

Ezequiel Lavezzi is best known for his two hugely successful stints with Napoli and PSG. He played 188 games for Napoli scoring 48 goals before moving to PSG where he became a huge fan favourite en route to picking up nine trophies.

The Argentine only played 10 games in his debut season owing to injuries and failed to find the back of the net at all. However, in the following two seasons, he scored 30 goals in 47 games.

#2. Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho moved to China in 2015 after two forgettable seasons with Tottenham Hotspur. He was a huge hit in the Chinese Super League and his form for Guangzhou Evergrande earned him a recall to the Brazil national team.

He scored 28 goals in 95 games for Guangzhou Evergrande and also won six trophies including the AFC Champions League.

In 2017, Paulinho made a shock return to Europe with Barcelona and played a key role in helping the club win the La Liga. A year later, he returned to Guangzhou Evergrande and in 13 games, he has already scored 10 times.

#1. Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune)

Javier Mascherano is easily one of the greatest ever players to play in the Chinese Super League.

Mascherano moved to Hebei China Fortune in January 2018 after seven and a half seasons with Barcelona during which he won 19 trophies. He has played 21 games in China and scored once to equal his goal tally for Barcelona.

He is currently teammates with compatriot Lavezzi and former Lazio and Juventus midfielder Hernanes.