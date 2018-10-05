Preview: Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg

Having just moved up to the top of the Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund will be eager to keep up their fine run of form against FC Augsburg on Saturday.
Bundesliga
6 October 2018
Game week 7
Kick-off: 15h30 local time/21h30 HKT
Venue: Signal Iduna Park
Referee: M. Schmidt
Assistant referees: C. Gunsch, M. Schuller
Fourth official: M. Pelgrim
Head-to-head summary
TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS
Borussia Dortmund 15 9 5 1
Augsburg 15 1 5 9
Previous encounter
Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Augsburg (26/02/2018)
Dortmund goalscorer: M. Reus (16′)
Augsburg goalscorer: K. Danso (73′)
Players to watch
Paco Alcacer has been key to Dortmund’s resurgence in recent fixtures and was elevated to the starting lineup for their midweek UEFA Champions League clash with AS Monaco. He then justified his inclusion with a goal, and it would take a brave man to bet against him repeating that on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Alfred Finnbogason will be a key danger man at the other end, having netted a hat-trick in the 4-1 victory over Freiburg.
Team form
Dortmund moved top of the table in their last Bundesliga match with a sensational comeback victory over Bayer Leverkusen, which saw them claw their way back from 2-0 down to win 4-2.
If there were questions over whether or not they could put on a good performance for the full 90 minutes, they answered those with a 3-0 midweek victory over Monaco in the Champions League.
Augsburg are riding high themselves after a 1-1 draw against champions Bayern Munich and a 4-1 victory over Freiburg in their last two fixtures.
🤔 So könnten sie spielen. #BVBFCA pic.twitter.com/AKs8M0IVjG
— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 5, 2018
Team news
Christian Pulisic will miss the game for Dortmund, having picked up a calf injury which also ruled him out of their midweek Champions League game.