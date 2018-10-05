Nike ‘deeply concerned’ by Ronaldo allegation

Sportswear giant Nike has said it is “deeply concerned” by a rape allegation against Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The US firm has a contract worth a reported US$1 billion with Ronaldo and said it would “continue to closely monitor the situation”, the Associated Press reports.

Ronaldo, 33, has “firmly” denied assaulting Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

In a statement, Nike said: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

EA Sports, which also has a contract with Ronaldo told the AP: “We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values.”

Ronaldo’s club Juventus has come out in support of its player.

In a tweet, the club said: “Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus.”

Ronaldo had previously said the allegation, first reported in German magazine Der Spiegel, was “fake news”.

Der Spiegel said Mayorga had filed a report with Las Vegas police shortly after the alleged incident.

The following year, she reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a US$375,000 payment for agreeing never to go public with the allegations.

Her lawyers are now seeking to declare the non-disclosure agreement void.

In a lawsuit, Mayorga says she met Ronaldo at a nightclub and that he raped her in his hotel penthouse suite.

Stovall said his client had suffered from major depression and considered suicide since the alleged assault and that a psychiatrist had diagnosed Mayorga with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ronaldo’s attorney Christian Schertz said the allegation is “manifestly illegal” and is “one of the most serious violations in personal rights in years”.

Las Vegas police confirmed on Tuesday they had initially investigated a complaint in June 2009, but added they had no suspect in the case.

“At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description,” a statement said.

“As of September 2018, the case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided,” it added.

Meanwhile, coach Fernando Santos has left Ronaldo out of the Portugal squad for this month’s internationals against Poland and Scotland.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also missed Portugal’s two matches last month, Santos saying Ronaldo had only just moved Juventus and needed time to settle in.

Portugal visit Poland in the Uefa Nations League on 11 October, before travelling to Scotland for a friendly on 14 October.