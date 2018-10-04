BVB manager Favre: We had to remain patient

Lucien Favre says Borussia Dortmund struggled to get going before coming good after the break in their 3-0 Champions League win against Monaco on Wednesday.

Goals in the second half from Jacob Larsen, Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus secure the win at Signal-Iduna Park to put the Bundesliga side ahead of Atletico Madrid on goal difference at the top of Group A.

After the game, Favre dissected his side’s performance. He told the club’s official website: “The second half was a lot better than the first half. We were a lot better in our pressing, we had more confidence. We wanted to remain patient, that was really important.

“Going in to half-time with a clean sheet was ok, Monaco came really close to scoring three times.

“Overall it was a deserved win.”

Reus agreed with his manager, saying: “The key to the win was patience. The first half was difficult.

“When we had the ball, Monaco played very deep in defense, they really closed down the space with their five man defensive line. We had difficulties creating chances but we kept our patience.”

He added: “They had two, three, maybe four good counter attacks which led to goal scoring opportunities. We put a lot more pressure on in the second half.

“More than anything else, the win was deserved in light of the second half.

“Now we’ve got to play Atletico. That will be a completely different game given how strong they are in defence. It’s important that we’ve started in the way we have done.”

Dortmund face Atletico Madrid in their next European encounter on 24 October 2018.