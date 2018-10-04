It has been a good couple of years for England in international football. The seniors reached the semifinal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup while they were crowned champions at the U-17 and U-20 levels in 2017. Some fantastic young English players are coming to fore and Fox Sports Asia handpicks five uncapped ones who could line up for England soon and maybe play a part in their Euro 2020 campaign.

Mason Mount (Derby County, on loan from Chelsea)

Chelsea have one of the best youth setups among the Premier League clubs and Mount is one of the most promising in a long list of players to come through the Blues academy in recent years.

The 19-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at promotion-seeking Championship club Derby County playing under former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard with whom he has drawn comparisons. Mount is a set-piece specialist and also has an eye for goal. It is probably the goalscoring exploits and the ease with which he finds the back of the net from outside the box that has raised the Lampard comparisons.

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽@MasonMount_10 has now scored five goals from direct free-kicks in his senior career… 🎯 Specialist. 💫 pic.twitter.com/gF5JInwb6Q — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 23, 2018

He spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Eredivisie club Vitesse scoring 14 times in 39 games. This season, he has scored five times in 11 games for the Rams which is the highest in the squad.

Mason Mount: Has made more key passes (21) than any other player in the Championship this season For more player stats — https://t.co/2xeCiQViaI pic.twitter.com/VYB0CdGkQv — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 26, 2018

Mount may not break into the England senior team this season while playing in the Championship but he has the attributes and time to do so before Euro 2020.

James Maddison (Leicester City)

When Gareth Southgate names the next England squad and James Maddison doesn’t find a place in it, then it would be a huge shock. The Leicester City midfielder has seamlessly switched from the Championship to the Premier League and he has ensured that his side doesn’t miss Riyad Mahrez.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder rose to fame last season when he scored 14 goals and assisted 8 more for Norwich City in the Championship. As a result, he was named Norwich’s Player of the Season and included in the Championship PFA Team of the Year.

Maddison has started all of Leicester City’s league games this season scoring three goals and assisting a further two. His dribbling, passing, composure, close control and setpiece skills have also caught the eye.

James Maddison’s first seven competitive games for Leicester City: ⭕ vs Manchester United

⚽ vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

⭕ vs Southampton

🅰 vs Liverpool

⚽ vs Bournemouth

⚽ vs Huddersfield Town

🅰 vs Newcastle United Welcome to the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/z0F7Nm5foG — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) September 29, 2018

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it was evident that England lacked midfielders with excellent technical ability and that shortcoming can be alleviated to a huge extent with a midfielder like Maddison in the ranks.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden has the chance to be the first player from Manchester City’s fabled Elite Development Squad to become a first team regular.

Foden is highly rated by Pep Guardiola who is renowned for bringing the best out of talented young players. The City gaffer has heaped praise on the teenage midfielder since breaking into the first team.

Phil Foden goal impact V Oxford United: Pre-Assist ➡🎯

Assist 🎯

Goal ⚽ The Stockport Iniesta 👀#Mcfc pic.twitter.com/jUba1GKCUk — antmusker (@antmusker) September 25, 2018

After Foden’s goal and assist in the win over Oxford, Guardiola once again sang praises of the 18-year-old.

“He has the quality to stay here for 10 years because I think he wants to stay, I think the club wants him to. But step by step, he needs to play regularly, but I think he has all the skills to play with us.”

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)



Jadon Sancho has played only 124 minutes of football in the Bundesliga this season but he has bagged five assists which is more than anyone in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

That first touch 🔥

The Cruyff turn 💥

The finish 👌 Here’s why Jadon Sancho has got everyone talking about him… pic.twitter.com/z9efo2AOp6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2018

The 18-year-old was part of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad but a contract dispute over assurances of playing time forced him to move away from the club and he subsequently joined Borussia Dortmund as a first-team player taking the No. 7 shirt left vacant by Ousmane Dembele.

Borussia is known for giving opportunities to young players and Sancho’s decision to join the club has proved to be a good one. In 20 first-team games for the club of which there were only eight starts, he has two goals and 11 assists.

Sancho was also part of England’s U-17 World Cup-winning squad although he had to return to Dortmund midway through the tournament. No member of that English squad is closer to their first senior international call-up than the winger.

“When our opponents ease off a little and Jadon comes into the game, then he’s a weapon for us every single time, we’re happy to have him up our sleeve and he always gives us a boost”, Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus said after Sancho’s impressive cameo against Nuremberg last month.

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Fulham are currently enjoying life back in the Premier League but if it wasn’t for the remarkable form of a then 17-year-old left-back turned left-winger, the Cottagers would have still been playing in the EFL Championship. Such was the impact of Ryan Sessegnon.

To put things into perspective, last season, Sessegnon became the first-ever player from outside the English top flight to be nominated for the prestigious PFA Young Player of the Year award. Although he didn’t win that award, he won an unprecedented five awards as he was named the Championship Player of the Season, Championship Young Player of the Season, Football League Apprentice of the Year and named in the Team of the Season and EFL Club Developed XI.

In 2017-18, he had 16 goals and eight assists to his name of which there were some crucial ones in the play-off round which propelled Fulham to the Premier League.

Several top European clubs were keen on signing Sessegnon in the summer but the 18-year-old opted to stay at Fulham to ensure he gets regular first-team action and Premier League exposure.