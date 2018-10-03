Robben: Everything can’t ‘turn bad’ in a week

FC Bayern München winger Arjen Robben doesn’t believe there’s any reason for concern after the Bundesliga champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Ajax on Tuesday.

Niko Kovac’s charges have hit an unexpected slump in form after making a perfect start to their season. The Bavarians won seven consecutive games to kick off their campaign.

However, they drew 1-1 with Augsburg before a 2-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin, and were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Ajax in their Champions League Group E clash at the Allianz Arena.

Despite the poor run of results, Robben remains confident that they will get back on track soon.

“There is always something coming from outside. We have to be realistic and to analyse our situation properly,” he told the press after the Ajax fixture.

“Obviously, we are not used to it and it is not our goal. But as I said, it’s not possible that within a week, everything turns bad.

“But that’s football, you need a victory to get back on track.”

Bayern will host fourth-placed VfL Borussia Monchengladbach in their next Bundesliga clash on Saturday.