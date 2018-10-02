Preview: Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

Monaco 3-1 Dortmund 19/04/2017 (Champions League)

Monaco goalscorers: K. Mbappe (3′), R. Falcao (17′), V. Germain (81′)

Dortmund scorer: M. Reus (48′)

Players to watch

Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho is eager to prove his worth with a starting berth against Monaco. Sancho proved to be the difference last Saturday as he was brought off the bench in the 68th minute with Dortmund 2-1 behind to Bayer Leverkusen. The English starlet then provided two assists in the clash as BVB won 4-2. He could be one to watch for the hosts if he features.

Radamel Falcao has been amongst the goals despite Monaco’s poor start to the campaign in all competitions. The Colombia striker has managed three league goals in seven appearances and seems to still possess his predatory instincts in the penalty area. With his side needing a lift, the 32-year-old may have to produce a top performance in Germany.

Team form and manager quotes

Dortmund are top of the Bundesliga after picking up 14 points from six matches and could be equipped to give Bayern Munich a run for their money this season.

In addition, Die Schwarzgelben got off to a winning start in Group A with a narrow 1-0 victory over Club Brugge on 18 September.

Ahead of the clash with the French Ligue 1 outfit, manager Lucien Favre has hailed his team for the bright start to their campaign.

Speaking to reporters, the Swiss national said: “It’s very nice to be at the top of the table. It’s been a good start.”

Meanwhile, Les Monegasques are in dire form in France’s top flight and are now in 18th position in the standings. A run of three league defeats and two draws means confidence levels are low in the Principality.

Coach Leonardo Jardim has seen his side lose a host of world class players in recent seasons and it appears to be having a major affect. His side also lost their opening UCL game against Atletico Madrid.

Explaining the poor run, the Portuguese said: “It has been a very difficult start to the season for different reasons. We have had injuries, players away on international duty, poor form, the bad state of the pitch. But I am not here to explain the reasons. The main reason is our lack of points.”

Team news

Attacking midfielder Mario Gotze (illness), right-back Jeremy Toljan (knock) and central defender Omer Toprak (thigh) are all out for the home team. Sancho could earn a start after his fine recent form for BVB.

Attacking midfielder Rony Lopes (thigh), striker Stevan Jovetic (calf) and 17-year-old forward Willem Geubbels (thigh) are all doubtful for the away side.