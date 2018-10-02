Howe hails ‘professional’ Cherries performance

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praised his side’s spirit after they clinched a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Cherries took the lead in the fifth minute when David Brooks scored the opener, but 10 minutes into the second half the two sides were level again as Patrick van Aanholt found the back of the net.

However, in the last few minutes of the game Mamadou Sakho fouled Jefferson Lerma in the box to give the hosts a penalty which Junior Stanislas slotted to secure all three points.

“It’s a massive part of our armoury,” Howe told Sky Sports when asked about his team’s fighting spirit.

“The fitness levels of the players are second to none, they’re a very dedicated group, very professional and they look after themselves in the right way.

“The spirit and togetherness has always been there, we’ve never lost it, if anything we’ve enhanced it, and it does enable us to stay in games when we’re behind.

“Today it was a case of going for the three points and I’m really pleased with the win.”