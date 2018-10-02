Preview: Hoffenheim vs Manchester City

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Manchester City will both be targeting their first wins in Group F when they clash in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League

2 October 2018

Group F, Matchday 2

Kick-off: 18:55 (GMT+2)

Venue: WIRSOL Rhein-Neckar-Arena

Referee: D. Skomina

Assistants: J. Praprotnik, R. Vukan

Fourth official: G. Kordez

Players to watch:

Hoffenheim’s Brazilian striker Joelinton has been the in-form player for the Bundesliga outfit so far this season. The 22-year-old has scored four goals and provided two assists in eight games across all competitions, while experienced forward Adam Szalai has bagged three in eight.

City are expected to start star striker Sergio Aguero, despite not being at 100 per cent. The Argentine scored the Citizens’ second goal in their 2-0 win over Brighton, shortly before being substituted for Gabriel Jesus on 66 minutes. Aguero has scored seven goals in only nine games this term.

Team form and manager quotes:

Julian Nagelsmann’s side kicked off their European campaign with a respectable 2-2 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, but have since struggled for consistency.

Hoffenheim drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund after the Shakhtar result, and went on to beat Hannover 96 on the road, but then suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

“It’s not very easy to say exactly how he will set his team. He has different ways to play against different opponents,” Nagelsmann told the press.

“You can see a lot of similarities in his style, but also see a lot of differences. As I said, it’s not easy to approach his style of play, but I have a few ideas.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s troops flattered to deceive in their group opener when they slumped to an unexpected 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon.

Despite the disappointing performance at the Etihad Stadium, City were back to their best at Cardiff City in the Premier League, recording a 5-0 victory. They then went on to thrash Oxford United 3-0 in the EFL Cup before a 2-0 win over Brighton in the league on Saturday.

“Sergio is struggling a bit with some problems in his foot,” Guardiola said when asked about Aguero’s fitness.

“He is not 100 per cent. He has not recovered from what happened against Newcastle and we spoke about playing 60 minutes and we were lucky he scored at the right moment.”

Team news:

Hoffenheim will be without Lukas Rupp, Dennis Geiger, Nadiem Amiri, Benjamin Hubner, Kerem Demirbay and Kasim Adams.

Aguero is not at full strength but is expected to start nonetheless. City are still missing defender Benjamin Mendy, which means Oleg Zinchenko or Fabian Delph could feature.