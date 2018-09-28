Germany get nod to host Euro 2024

Germany have fought off competition from Turkey to win the rights to host the 2024 European Championship, UEFA has announced.

Die Mannschaft have won the tournament on three occasions (1972, 1980 and 1996) and were the hosts in 1988 when they reached the semi-finals.

Joachim Low’s side also made it to the last four at Euro 2016, where they lost to host nation France. They last staged a major event in the 2006 Wold Cup.

Turkey’s bid to stage Euro 2024 was given a less favourable evaluation report than their German counterparts, whose “very high quality” proposal was deemed to meet or “comfortably exceed” UEFA’s expectations.

The Turkish FA had previously failed with bids for the European Championship in 2008, 2012 and 2016.