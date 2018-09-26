Mourinho: Pogba will never captain United again

The Paul Pogba saga took another twist on Tuesday after Jose Mourinho told the midfielder he will never captain Manchester United again.

Mourinho hit out at the “attitude” of his team after the 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday, while Pogba said on Monday he felt United didn’t show enough attacking intent at Old Trafford.

The France international tried to play down his comments in a tweet on Tuesday morning after they were widely interpreted as being critical of his manager’s approach to the game.

Some people make polemic even from “good morning” to create drama 🙄 Big Pogoodmorning everyone hope u get it twisted 😂 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 24, 2018

However, there was a further breakdown in the duo’s relationship on Tuesday when Pogba was reportedly stripped of the armband in front of the squad at Carrington ahead of the EFL Cup third-round tie against Derby.

The Portuguese coach then used his programme notes to demand more “aggression, motivation and desire” from the Red Devils.

“I hope we can look back on Saturday’s game against Wolves for an important lesson; a lesson that I repeat week after week, a lesson that some boys are not learning,” he wrote.

“Every team that plays Manchester United are playing the game of their lives, and we need to match that level of aggression, motivation and desire – 95 percent isn’t enough when others give 101 percent.

“That is how Wolves treated Saturday’s game and I am sure it is how Derby’s players will regard tonight’s match.

“The important thing is always that our players are ready for this and always have the same attitude, whoever the visitors are.”

Asked after the penalty shootout loss to Derby on Tuesday if he had fallen out with the player, Mourinho replied: “No. The only truth is that I made the decision for Paul – not to be the second captain anymore.

“It was exactly the same person who decided Paul was the second captain – myself. No fall-out at all, just decisions I do not have to explain.”