Eden Hazard: Chelsea’s elegant danger man

The Best FIFA Football Awards has just concluded with Luka Modric bagging the biggest prize of the night. But it also provided a glimpse of the future as some rising superstars lit up the occasion too with a place in the FIFPro World XI; a notable among them is none other than Chelsea’s Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard is the first ever Belgian player to be named in the FIFPro World XI. 🇧🇪 😙 pic.twitter.com/FFUKiMzNzo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 24, 2018

Already known in the footballing world as an immensely talented midfield artist that has an eye for scoring and creating goals, Hazard burst into the limelight with French club Lille where he was part of a legendary 2010-11 squad that won the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double (trophies they last won in the mid-1950s) along with the likes of Gervinho, Yohan Cabaye and Adil Rami.

Throwback to when @dimpayet17 and @hazardeden10 tore it up together at Lille 💯 pic.twitter.com/fuz47O3KLm — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 23, 2018

His prowess eventually prompted a move to Chelsea after the 2011-12 season where he would experience his career at the highest level in the Premier League and further develop into a star for the London club and world football.

A two-time Premier League winner (2014-15, 2016-17), with the Football League Cup (2014-15), FA Cup (2017-18) and Europa League (2012-13) trophies to add to his achievements has been a testament of how massive he has been for The Blues lately.

On the international front, he is one of the mainstays in Belgium’s “Golden Generation” of Red Devils that achieved their highest ever finish in the World Cup by reaching the semifinals and ending the campaign in third place during the 2018 tournament in Russia.

His performances for his national team that went along with the FA Cup-winning season with Chelsea earned him the FIFPro nod, making him the first ever Belgian to make a World XI team.

But at this point in time, with all the recent achievements he was able to amass for both his teams (club and nation) and as an individual, it seems he is still far from done and the best is yet to come.

As of this writing, he is currently experiencing his best start to a season as he is perched at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts.

Say hello to the Premier League’s scoring leaders through 6 games! Eden Hazard and … Aleksandar Mitrović. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bZuu9bswe6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 24, 2018

If he can keep up such form, it’s a possibility that this season could be his best goal output yet as a footballer that can only bode well for Chelsea and Belgium.

Dangerously mesmerising

Let’s take a closer look at the playing attributes of the marvellous Belgian and why he is one of the most exciting players at the moment.

With a first name that denotes beauty of the highest order and a surname that indicates danger, Eden Hazard lives up to his name on the pitch.

An elegant and skilful player who raises all types of alarms to the opposition every time he has the ball in the danger zone, Hazard is an effective creator and finisher for both his club and country.

His ball control and innate sense of flair command the “oohs and aahs” from the spectators.

But he’s not just an entertainer, his tricks up his sleeves often serve their purpose; to create and score which he’s able to successfully pull off. Whether he’s unleashing a strike or providing the service for his squad’s forwards to pounce on, his presence (for the most part) makes his team play much better.

Eden Hazard 🇧🇪 Goals & Skills pic.twitter.com/W3JzR9zoBt — Magic Skills & Goals (@SkillsGoals_) September 23, 2018

Such abilities and attributes make him one of the most untouchable elites in the business.

A danger-man for the opposition, while a sublime creator for his team, Eden transports the witnesses when he’s in full operation. The pitch becomes greener, the festive colours of the stadium and the lights get more vibrant. At the same time, figurative red lights keep flashing in front of him as imaginary sirens that warn of danger ahead bellow out as the opposition brace for something beautifully devastating.

Marvellous. Lethal. Belgian Red Devil.

A true-blue lion-heart.

Hazard!

And as Chelsea’s “Number 10” glides through the attacking half of the pitch with the ball at his feet; one statement gets impressed in the imagination because of the brilliance that clothes the fleet-footed Belgian:

“Welcome to the Garden of Eden!”