Modric named FIFA Player of the Year

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric was named the world’s top player at the Best Fifa Football Awards in London on Monday.

The Croatian midfielder, 33, beat former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, now of Juventus, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the award.

His win ends a decade of domination of football awards by Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Modric picked up 29 percent of the votes, ahead of Ronaldo (19 percent), Mohamed Salah (11.2 percent), Kylian Mbappe (10 percent) and Messi (9 percent).

He was part of the Madrid team that won a third successive Champions League title in May and also helped Croatia to a first World Cup final in July.

Dedicated to everyone who loves football ⚽❤ pic.twitter.com/pCAs2Llc7i — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) September 24, 2018

“This award is not just mine. It is my teammates’ from Real Madrid and Croatia. Without my coaches, I would not have won this and without my family I would not be the player I am today,” said Modric.

France’s World Cup winning coach Didier Deschamps was named best men’s coach after his team beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

Salah’s Premier League strike against Everton at Anfield last December won the Puskas award for the best goal.

But the Liverpool hitman bizarrely failed to make it into the FIFPro World XI.

De Gea, Alves, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kante, Hazard, Modric, Mbappe, Messi, Ronaldo.

Winners of the Fifa Fan Award were Peru after thousands of Peru fans made the long trip to Russia for the World Cup after their nation qualified for the first time since 1982.

Brazil and Orlando Pride forward Marta won the best female player award.