Football’s 5 BIGGEST cry babies

By Jason Pettigrove

FOX Sports Asia lists down five of the most prominent cry babies in the beautiful game.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Where do you even start?! For all of Cristiano Ronaldo’s excellence, he has a serious problem with containing himself when things don’t go as expected. What just happened at Mestalla when he received his red card?! Throwing himself to the floor like a two-year-old, crying his eyes out. Waving his arms windmill style as he trudged off… yes, we had the full range on show.

This refre is abad @Cristiano you are the best player in the world we love you pic.twitter.com/HBmd82yXd8 — TaraBi yasin (@haaro143) September 21, 2018

And who can forget the times that his team-mates have scored and not only has the Portuguese not celebrated but got angry because he didn’t get the goal.

A worthy winner here. No one comes close!

2. Neymar

Could easily have earned the No.1 spot after his histrionics at the World Cup which has spawned a whole new generation of play acting. One of the most naturally gifted footballers to have played the game, it’s a real shame that the Brazilian’s penchant for turning on the water works and consistent over the top moaning detracts from his obvious talent.

Went to Paris Saint-Germain to, supposedly, get out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and win himself the Ballon d’Or. Has only succeeded in upsetting the dressing room and now finds himself behind Kylian Mbappe as a Ballon d’Or candidate. Cue more of the same from the most expensive player in the world…

3. David Luiz

The first Brazilian in this list, and a well-deserved placing too. When David Luiz is happy, he cries. When he’s sad, he cries. Scores a worldie, the tears begin to flow.

Though he’s not one to harangue the officials, the centre-back is certainly a player whose heart is very firmly on his sleeve. There aren’t too many players as emotional as Luiz, and for better or worse, that side of his personality seems to get him through every test, one way or the other.

If he could just hold it together for ninety minutes…

4. Didier Drogba

One of the finest centre-forwards of his generation, and a strong ox of a man… who went down with the lightest of touches and would pound the floor with his fists if he didn’t get a free-kick or his own way.

His most famous outburst has to be the one after Chelsea were dumped out of the UCL. ‘It’s a disgrace’ he ranted. Though he may have had a point, it neatly summed up the other side of his character.

5. Jose Mourinho

Sorry Jose, but you were always going to be in this list. The Portuguese has a charge sheet as long as your arm.

Whether it’s taking the press to task on an almost weekly basis, throwing accusations at his board and players, or generally just being rambunctious for the sheer hell of it, Mourinho is front and centre.

Has there ever been a week that’s gone by where he hasn’t moaned or had a problem with anyone?