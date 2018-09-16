Zaha demands protection from refs

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha says “opponents are out to hurt me” and wants more protection from referees.

His claim comes after he was pulled to the ground by Huddersfield’s Mathias Jorgenson during Palace’s 1-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium. Jorgenson was booked for the incident.

Zaha, who scored the winner for Palace, has been fouled 11 times so far this season. Only Leicester’s James Maddison, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Will Hughes of Watford have been fouled more often.

Great shift from the team and happy to play my part. Thanks to the travelling fans safe journey home 🙌🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/wR88Efr39K — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) September 15, 2018

“I know that for a fact [opponents are out there to hurt me] but I just don’t know what to do anymore,” Zaha told Sky Sports.

“I end up arguing with referees because today the guy studded me in my shin – do they need to break my leg before anyone gets a red card?

“Last week at Watford he jumped on my calf. What more do I need to do to get the same treatment as other players?

“I can’t say anything else. I just have to do my best and not lose my temper and play football.”

When asked if he needed more protecting he said: “Yeah I do because they won’t allow me to go on runs or try anything. I know even if I get kicked, studded – I am not going to get anything so that’s the only thing.”