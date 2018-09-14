Preview: Chelsea v Cardiff City

Chelsea will be confident of continuing their perfect winning start to 2018/19 when they host a struggling and winless Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 15 September 2018

Game week 5

Kick-off: 16:00 local time/22:00 HKT

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: J. Moss

Assistants: H. Lennard, A. Halliday

Fourth official: T. Robinson

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Chelsea 23 8 7 8

Cardiff 23 8 7 8

Previous encounter

Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea 11/05/2014 (Premier League)

Cardiff goalscorer: C. Bellamy (15′)

Chelsea goalscorers: A. Schurrle (72′), F. Torres (75′)

Players to watch

Eden Hazard and Pedro have both been on fire for the home side with five goals between them in eight EPL matches played. Against a Cardiff defence which has conceded six goals in their last two matches, it seems both could cause plenty of problems at the Bridge for City.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has already produced some top class performances for the Bluebirds this season, including a last minute penalty save to clinch a point against Newcastle United. The 28-year-old is likely be under heavy pressure in London and how he stands up to the challenge could be key.

Back to work this afternoon! 👊 pic.twitter.com/GXBYIMFRAL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 13, 2018

Team form and manager quotes

Blues coach Maurizio Sarri has led his side to a perfect winning record of four victories in a row which has also seen an impressive 10 goals scored.

It appears ‘Sarri-ball’ is catching fire in the English capital and the visitors from Wales seem set for a challenging afternoon.

As such, the Italian mentor has revealed he is enjoying life in England’s top-flight. He told reporters: “The games have so much intensity and physicality.

“English football is different from Italian football, and is played in extraordinary stadiums.”

Meanwhile, the away side have lost two and drawn two of their opening four games and also lost to Norwich City in the League Cup.

The promoted side appear to be struggling to cope with the huge demands of the EPL though boss Neil Warnock has promised an attacking strategy against the Blues.

He said: “If you shut shop at Stamford Bridge you’re going to get picked off and lose by two or three anyway.

“So you may as well have a go, you just have to hope you don’t leave yourself wide open to a pasting.

“We are looking forward to the test and with Manchester City to follow it doesn’t get much tougher than that.”

Team news

Pedro could be set for a start following his impressive opening to the campaign in front of goal with Willian likely to be on the substitute’s bench. Other than that the Londoners seem to have a clean bill of health aside from doubts about Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill.

Aron Gunnarsson and Josh Murphy seem set from a return from injury for City, though Nathaniel Mendez-Laing remains out with a longer term injury concern.