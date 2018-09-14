Over the years, mainstream media have focused on the English Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga but they’ve been missing out on a much atmospheric Argentina Superliga that offers a festive yet physical and tough competition everyone should be enjoying as well.

From the stands to the pitch, the animosity does not waver even for a single second in the league as each and every club in Argentina wants to prove something for themselves. Having renamed to Superliga Argentina from the original Primera Division, the format stays the same for the league as well as the atmosphere and tenacity between different clubs participating in the league. We look into the three clubs that are famous in Argentina not only with their club records but also with their stadium attendances.

Boca Juniors

Arguably the best football club in Argentina in terms of club records, Boca Juniors have already won 33 league titles, three cup titles, and six Copa Libertadores which shows their dominance not only in the domestic front, but also in the continental stage. Being the only team not to be relegated in the entire existence of the league, the Azul y Oro churn out nothing but success throughout most of their history.

The club has already produced quality players like Carlos Teves who returned to the club for the third time, Martin Palermo, Juan Roman Riquelme and of course, the great Diego Maradona which goes to show just how strong the club is. Boca will not flourish in Argentina and in South America if not for their fans.

Known as one of the noisiest, festive and fun-loving supporters, La Doce might be covered with issues from the past but they are the most passionate fans who lead the crowd from the stands whenever Boca Juniors play in La Bombonera, or even travelling to their rivals’ ground El Monumental.

Every home game is a must-win especially whenever you’re playing in La Bombonera. With a maximum capacity of 49,000, La Bombonera not only hosted Boca Juniors but they also welcome through their doors the Argentina National team during their home games. Playing in “The Chocolate Box” can really be intimidating if you’re from the travelling squad as the acoustics of this stadium is phenomenal. Don’t believe me? Just check out below.

River Plate

Being the second best team in Argentina, River Plate has provided quite an atmosphere as well in their matches which boosts the morale of the squad. Despite being behind their rivals Boca Juniors in intercontinental titles, Los Millionarios can still boast their 36 league titles over their rivals, two Copa Argentina and three Copa Libertadores.

Producing the likes of Alfredo di Stefano, Javier Saviola and Hernan Crespo, River Plate might have what it takes to be a very successful club but recent records curently see them at 18th place in the league. Still, that didn’t stop the support of their passionate fans.

Whenever a game is being played inside El Monumental and you see red and white stripes running along the stands, you’re definitely in for an intense and noisy 90 minutes of your life. The passion just keeps on flowing on every part of the stadium whenever River plays at home.

San Lorenzo

We might’ve skipped Independiente and Newell Old Boys from the list, including San Lorenzo into the top three clubs in Argentina was not a mistake. It is worth noting as well that this is the club of Pope Francis who, in his own accounts, hold a membership card with San Lorenzo.

Pope Francis is football fan, supports @SanLorenzo and even has a membership card. pic.twitter.com/SJfWEoGlxD — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) September 23, 2015

Since his election, the pope’s club rose up from a club which just wishes to fight for survival in the league to a club that competes to win trophies. In 2014, the Azulgranas have won the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history. Inevitably, they were invited to Rome to present their trophy for blessing.

There’s no religion like Football. Pope Francis holds Copa Libertadores trophy with San Lorenzo players. (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nAuHWNHq9D — Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) August 20, 2014

Despite not winning much in the Superliga, with 15 league titles under their belt, the main story behind San Lorenzo is their fans. The Banda de Boedo are the ones doing their thing inside the stadium while Escuela de Tablones are the brain behind the amazing atmosphere from the crowd. They’re known for making catchy chants for the club including two that they’ve derived from two famous Latino songs. First one was despacito, popularized by Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber. Since their rendition of the song, it became more trending than the original song to the point that other clubs created their own lyrics out of the same tune.

Next one they created was derived from Maluma’s Corazon. The original song has already hit a billion views in Youtube but San Lorenzo’s version has been making noise as well with 500k+ views, particularly this one that was captured from the stands.

Nowadays, they are famous because of the catchy chants they make but collectively, the fans of San Lorenzo has been working on a common cause, which is bringing back their beloved club to its original stadium Estadio Gasometro. It has been sold to the government in 1979 which was then sold by the government to French multinational retailer Carrefour. After winning the court case in November 2012, the French company was then obliged by the government to resell the territory to San Lorenzo.

If you think football is just a game, then, you have to look into the Argentina Superliga and then think again as it only shows you that football touches everyone in different ways. From success stories inside the pitch to magnificent victories outside the stadium, Superliga has still a lot to offer.