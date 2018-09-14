The best players in Europe currently stuck on the bench

For professional footballers, one of the best things to experience is to play for their dream club.

The reason why players strive to be their best is that they can get that call from one of the big European outfits to try and show their desire to have them in the squad.

While those dreams do come true, there are times that chasing an opportunity to play for a big club come in the way of one’s chance to play regular football.

Some players end up being benched or spend their days along the sideline instead of on the pitch which wastes their potential and talent.

Here are a few players who have the talent and potential but are unfortunately unfulfilled as they stay with their current teams.

DANNY ROSE – Tottenham Hotspur

Many may find it surprising that Danny Rose was Tottenham Hotspur’s top choice at the left-back position only a few years ago.

The Englishman was the first-choice at his position back in 2015 and was very impressive during those times. He was a young and strong presence and many saw a bright future with the defender.

Unfortunately, he was unable to continue his impressive form last season, largely due to him being injured. Rose was out for 12 game weeks and his absence resulted in the emergence of Ben Davies who thrived under Mauricio Pochettino’s guidance.

With the younger Davies being chosen, Rose has been relegated to the sidelines and only appered in 10 Premier League matches.

Only 28 years old, Rose is still yet to reach his peak as a player. He is likely better to leave Spurs and search for a place where he can get regular football as he also hopes to get international call-ups for England.

DANNY DRINKWATER – Chelsea FC

Though he is not considered a big name compared to other players on the list, Danny Drinkwater’s talents have not gone unnoticed to those who have been constantly watching the Premier League.

Playing a big part in Leicester City’s surprise title run in the 2015-16 campaign where he played a total of 35 appearances, scoring 11 goals despite playing primarily in the defensive half of the pitch.

The Englishman moved to Chelsea before the start of last season and has gone missing ever since, only making 12 Premier League appearances – seven as a substitute – and only scoring once.

Maurizio Sarri’s arrival all but sealed Drinkwater’s fate with Chelsea as the arrival of players like Jorginho has seen him drop down the pecking order and his experience and grit should still come in handy for other teams looking for a stable midfielder.

The fact that he isn’t even included in Chelsea’s UEFA Europa League squad shows that Drinkwater should move on. He’s only 28 years old and still a number of years ahead of him.

ANTHONY MARTIAL – Manchester United

The fact that Anthony Martial is actually still a Manchester United player is surprising, especially given the fact that there’s been drama between him, his manager Jose Mourinho and his place with the Red Devils.

Martial arrived to Old Trafford in 2015 while the team was under Louis Van Gaal. Martial made a splash when he arrived, scoring 11 goals in his first year with the Red Devils.

Unfortunately, he has not been able to replicate the same form he had a few years ago. The arrival of players like Alexis Sanchez has made him lose his spot with the team, and Mourinho appears to have little faith in the Frenchman.

Only 22 years old, Martial has a lot of time and still has many admirers from other big clubs. His high market value may be a big question mark for other teams, especially with him lacking playing time, but he can still find that spark he once had for a team he feels comfortable playing in.

JULIAN DRAXLER – Paris Saint-Germain

Last on the list is a name not from the Premier League but in Ligue 1 under defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

With a team stacked with talent, it may be unavoidable to lose sight of some players and that’s exactly what can be said about Julian Draxler.

The German is a FIFA World Cup winner and is considered as one of the most dynamic players in football at the moment. He has achieved so much despite only being 24 years old.

Now unlike other names on the list, Draxler still gets to play football. In fact, he made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last year, scoring four goals and providing five assists. Since Neymar’s arrival from FC Barcelona, Draxler has been moved around in different positions as PSG try to have him link with the Brazilian star.

However with his talent, versatility and excellent football IQ, Draxler has the tools to be the superstar in a team looking for a young talent with experience in big matches. His market value isn’t as high as Martial’s and a team looking to maximise his talents should try and pry him away from the French giants.